RingSquared Announces Partnership with Driver Ryan Shehan

Shehan and the Ryan Shehan Racing team join RingSquared as an official partner
MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RingSquared, a nationwide business voice and data solutions provider and IMSA communications partner, has signed driver Ryan Shehan and Ryan Shehan Racing as the newest partners in the RingSquared motorsport program.
As an official IMSA Communications Partner, RingSquared is an avid racing supporter, hosting prospective and current customers at IMSA events throughout the season, while also introducing business phone services to IMSA's stakeholders, racing teams, and fan base, and developing new partnerships.
Shehan began competing in karts in 2014 at the age of 9, before moving to cars in 2021. In 2022, Shehan finished 4th with a season highlighted by two wins and six podiums. After moving up a class for 2023, Shehan finished his rookie season in the Formula Regional Americas Championship as Vice Champion.
After recovering from a near-death incident in training in 2020 and returning to racing, Shehan started his Shehan Strong program dedicated to inspiring youth to find and pursue their dreams through speaking engagements in schools, hospitals, non-profit groups, and more.
"Ryan is a dedicated and passionate driver, who believes in inspiring his community – RingSquared is excited to welcome him to our team," says Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO.
RingSquared looks forward to continuing to build its motorsport partnership program with future drivers and teams to come.
About RingSquared:
RingSquared is the parent company for several market-leading telecom and Internet providers that deliver next-generation solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network, managing millions of minutes each month.
RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/imsa-partner
Media Contact: Megan Andersen, VP Marketing
Motorsport Contact: George Giles 1-877-7-Racing / [email protected]
