RingSquared Announces Partnership with Driver Spencer Bucknum

Spencer competed in his first full karting season in 2018, in which he finished third in the Simraceway Karting Championship before moving to the Simraceway Formula Car Cup Series in the Formula 4 class for the 2019 season. In 2020, Spencer won the Formula Pro Championship, and driving for LA Honda World Racing, his 2023 season featured five wins and eight podium finishes to secure the TC America Powered by Skip Barber Racing Championship.

Spencer builds on a family legacy in racing that goes back to his grandfather, driver Ronnie Bucknum, who won the inaugural race at Michigan International Raceway in 1968. His racing goal is to compete in the Indianapolis 500 like his father, Jeff Bucknum, and grandfather before him.

"RingSquared is excited to welcome Spencer as our newest partner, a talented young driver dedicated to building on a tradition of racing success," says Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO.

RingSquared looks forward to continuing to build its motorsport partnership program with future drivers and teams to come.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared is the parent company for several market-leading telecom and Internet providers that deliver next-generation solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network, managing millions of minutes each month.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/imsa-partner

Media Contact: Megan Andersen, VP Marketing, [email protected]

Motorsport Contact: George Giles 1-877-7-Racing / [email protected]

