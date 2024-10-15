RingSquared Completes Acquisition of Crocker Communications, Inc., Expanding Fiber Broadband Services Across Western Massachusetts

Bringing Crocker Communications into the team of brands with AccessPlus allows us to offer more services to an even wider range of communities across the state. We're ready to lead the way in fiber innovation, driving growth throughout Massachusetts. - Kevin Alward, AccessPlus CEO Post this

Crocker customers will now have access to AccessPlus' expanded business connectivity options, as well as multi-gigabit fiber broadband services, starting in Pittsfield and expanding throughout Berkshire County.

"This acquisition is a significant milestone for our growth in Massachusetts," said Kevin Alward, CEO of RingSquared. "Bringing Crocker Communications into the team of brands with AccessPlus allows us to offer more comprehensive, reliable, and scalable broadband solutions to an even wider range of communities across the state. We're ready to lead the way in fiber innovation, driving growth throughout Massachusetts."

Crocker Communications, a third-generation telecommunications provider known for its strong presence in the government and education sectors, brings additional capabilities to AccessPlus, particularly in providing high-performance connectivity to educational institutions, municipalities, and rural and underserved areas.

"We're excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for our customers," said Matthew Crocker, President of Crocker Communications. "Our clients will benefit greatly from AccessPlus' high-speed solutions and robust network. We're eager to continue delivering the exceptional service and innovation they've come to expect from us over the years."

"Crocker's reputation for service excellence and its strong relationships in the public sector are a natural fit for our vision," added Alward. "We're committed to ensuring that every city, town, and underserved area in the region has access to world-class fiber technology."

The integration of Crocker's services into the RingSquared network enhances both organizations' ability to serve a wider range of customers with reliable, high-speed connectivity. This partnership will accelerate growth and expand access even further through collaborations with MBI and other regionally focused carriers. RingSquared will maintain Crocker Communications' presence in key public sector areas, ensuring continuity for clients while improving network performance and service quality.

Q Advisors, a leading global TMT investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to RingSquared in connection with this acquisition. They have a longstanding partnership with the RingSquared organization, having served as their advisor on all previous deals. Alongside this acquisition, RingSquared has secured additional funding from their primary lender to continue expanding in the Berkshires.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared combines multiple industry-leading products together to deliver flexible and customizable communications solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network.

With a dedicated leadership team bringing over 75 years of combined telecommunications experience, RingSquared works with private and public businesses, including enterprise organizations, financial groups, government entities, manufacturers, a full range of Fortune 500 brands, and media agencies. We proudly serve over 25,000 valued customers and deliver millions of calls monthly.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8.

About Crocker Communications

Founded in 1963, Crocker Communications is a leading provider of telecommunications services, including business phone systems, managed Wi-Fi, and internet connectivity from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Crocker serves the government, education, and municipal sectors, and is the exclusive internet provider for Block Island, Rhode Island. To learn more, visit Crocker.com.

Media Contact

Megan Andersen, AccessPlus, 1 877-422-2377

