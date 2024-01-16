RingSquared Expands Collaboration with IMSA, Introduces Managed Network Services for the 2024 Racing Season

"Understanding the vital significance of a stable, reliable, and secure high-speed internet connection, RingSquared is pleased to work closely with the IMSA organization to help enhance their connectivity for the racing community," Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO. Post this

Starting midway through the 2023 season, RingSquared began strategic work with IMSA's technology services team to understand existing temporary Fiber connectivity solutions, identify areas for improvement, and contribute to network management efforts.

David Pettit, IMSA SVP of Marketing and Business Operations, commented, "In our ongoing efforts to enhance service levels and expand IMSA Dedicated Internet solutions, consulting with RingSquared for network management aligns perfectly. This collaboration allows us to leverage RingSquared's expertise to provide the highest level of Internet services to our teams and critical IMSA service providers. "

RingSquared, a nationwide provider of voice and data solutions, offers a range of enterprise connectivity, unified communications, and network solutions. Their experience spans various sectors, including business enterprises, government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and application providers.

"Understanding the vital significance of a stable, reliable, and secure high-speed internet connection, RingSquared is pleased to work closely with the IMSA organization to help enhance their connectivity for the racing community," stated Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO.

As the 2024 racing season unfolds, the collaborative efforts of IMSA and RingSquared are focused on elevating network services, to enhance the stability, reliability, and security of high-speed internet connections for participating race teams and critical IMSA services providers. Throughout the season, RingSquared's expertise will be provided for IMSA to implement optimizations, identify areas for enhancement, and proactively address connectivity challenges. This collaborative approach ensures a continuous evolution of internet services for all involved in the racing community.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared combines multiple industry-leading products together to deliver flexible and customizable communications solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network.

With a dedicated leadership team bringing 75+ years of combined telecommunications experience, RingSquared works with private and public businesses including enterprise organizations, financial groups, government, manufacturing, a full range of Fortune 500 brands, and media agencies to serve over 20,000 valued customers.

RingSquared Telecom LLC brands include RingSquared, RingSquared International, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/imsa-partner

About the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA):

The International Motor Sports Association, LLC (IMSA) was originally founded in 1969 and owns a long and rich history in sports car racing. Today, IMSA is the sanctioning body of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the premier sports car racing series in North America. IMSA also sanctions the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Historic Sportscar Racing, as well as five one-make series: Ferrari Challenge North America, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Mazda MX-5 Cup, Mustang Challenge and Porsche Carrera Cup North America. IMSA – a company within the NASCAR family – is the exclusive strategic partner in North America with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) which operates the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a part of the FIA World Endurance Championship. The partnership enables selected IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competitors to earn automatic entries into the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. For more information please visit www.IMSA.com, www.twitter.com/IMSA, www.facebook.com/IMSA or www.instagram.com/imsa_racing.

