RingSquared Partners with Cornerstone Family Healthcare for Give Back Program

The RingSquared Give Back Program is part of the company's dedication to corporate giving, supporting the programs and causes valuable to the health and happiness of local communities. RingSquared also makes donations to employee-nominated causes, client-partner organizations, and essential programs throughout the year.

"We are excited to launch this giving program with Cornerstone, a long-term client we've been proud to support for almost a decade," says Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO.

Supporters of Cornerstone Family Healthcare interested in signing up with RingSquared for their business voice and data needs can visit https://www.ringsquared.com/cornerstone/ for more information.

RingSquared looks forward to building its Give Back Program with Cornerstone Family Healthcare and future new partners to come.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared is the parent company for several market-leading telecom and Internet providers that deliver next-generation solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network, managing more than 8 billion calls annually.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/

For client partners interested in learning more about signing up their own RingSquared Give Back program, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/donation-details/corporate-give-back-program/.

