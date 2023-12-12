RingSquared Partners with Driver Nathan Byrd, Byrd Racing

"Nathan's dedication and drive to succeed matches RingSquared's, and we look forward to welcoming Nathan and the Byrd Racing team as our newest partner" - Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO. Post this

A multi-discipline motorsports platform founded in 1982, Byrd Racing drivers have seen success in over 15 series including NASCAR, IndyCar, USAC, and more. Led by driver Nathan Byrd, the Byrd Racing team is committed to BE INTERESTING and DO INTERESTING.

Since shifting to cars for the 2020 season, Nathan has contested 316 races in 24 types of cars at 59 different racetracks, racking up 95 wins and over 130 podium finishes as he truly lives out the Byrd Racing motto and has gained the reputation of being the driver who races "anything, anytime, anywhere."

"Nathan's dedication and drive to succeed matches RingSquared's, and we look forward to welcoming Nathan and the Byrd Racing team as our newest partner," says Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO.

"I'm excited for the Byrd Racing and RingSquared partnership," adds Nathan Byrd. "We're going to bring a lot of value to each other, and I appreciate their enthusiasm in me, and I look forward to their continued support of us being the most interesting and diverse motorsports platform in the world. Their services are top notch and something that many different verticals of business can benefit greatly from."

RingSquared continues to build its motorsport partnership program with future teams and drivers to come.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared is the parent company for several market-leading telecom and Internet providers that deliver next-generation solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network, managing millions of minutes each month.

RingSquared currently provides fiber connectivity to the Northeast regions of the Berkshires in Massachusetts and Capital District of New York, and is focused on expanding following their 2023 acquisition of AccessPlus Communications.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/imsa-partner

Motorsport Contact: George Giles 1-877-7-Racing / [email protected]

Media Contact

Megan Andersen, RingSquared, 1 (971) 610-0487, [email protected], https://www.ringsquared.com/

