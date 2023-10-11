RingSquared Partners with Mazda MX-5 Driver Nate Cicero

We look forward to developing a strong partnership with Nate and supporting a promising young driver - Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO Tweet this

Cicero won the Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout in 2022 and is now wrapping up his rookie season in the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich. Cicero took his first win in the last MX-5 Cup round at VIRginia International Raceway, along with a third-place finish, and also has several top-five finishes.

"We look forward to developing a strong partnership with Nate and supporting a promising young driver," says Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO.

At the upcoming Motu Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta this week, Cicero will be sporting RingSquared branding on his car as part of the new partnership. RingSquared looks forward to building their new program with Cicero and future drivers to come.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared is the parent company for several market-leading telecom and Internet providers that deliver next-generation solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network, managing more than 8 billion calls annually.

RingSquared currently provides fiber connectivity to select Northeast regions of the Berkshires in Massachusetts and Capital District of New York, and is focused on expanding following their 2023 acquisition of AccessPlus Communications.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/imsa-partner

Media Contact: Megan Andersen, VP Marketing

MotorSport Contact: George Giles 1-877-7-Racing / [email protected]

Media Contact

Megan Andersen, RingSquared, 1 800-427-7464, [email protected], https://www.ringsquared.com/

SOURCE RingSquared