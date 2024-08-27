RingSquared Selected as Official Connectivity Provider for the PPA and MLP - Professional Pickleball and Major League Pickleball Associations

"PPA and MLP selected RingSquared because of their proven track record for solving unique connectivity challenges and elevating the network experience," said Jeff Dickson, Operations Manager of the Professional Pickleball Association. Post this

RingSquared was chosen specifically for its ability to deliver the best connectivity solutions. PPA and MLP recognize the importance of optimizing broadcasting coverage throughout the US. By partnering with RingSquared, PPA and MLP will greatly benefit from a consistent connectivity performance, no matter the location or region, and deliver an incredible experience to the millions watching at home.

"PPA and MLP selected RingSquared because of their proven track record for solving unique connectivity challenges and elevating the network experience," said Jeff Dickson, Operations Manager of the Professional Pickleball Association.

Experts at event connectivity, RingSquared LLC, is the dedicated internet consultant for IMSA (International Motor Sports Association), a prominent US racing organization. RingSquared provides consulting, installation, support, and management of IMSA connectivity at every track and race.

"We're experienced in the sporting event space and are poised to deliver a phenomenal experience to the PPA and MLP," commented Jason Cummins, COO of AccessPlus. "With the diverse enterprise solutions that we provide to thousands of clients, we are very confident in our ability to meet and exceed their expectations."

RingSquared looks forward to providing connectivity solutions at the upcoming events in September, the PPA's CIBC Atlanta Slam and MLP New York City tournament being held in Central Park.

For more information about RingSquared and its services, please visit RingSquared.com.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared combines multiple industry-leading products together to deliver flexible and customizable communications solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network.

With a dedicated leadership team bringing over 75 years of combined telecommunications experience, RingSquared works with private and public businesses, including enterprise organizations, financial groups, government entities, manufacturers, a full range of Fortune 500 brands, and media agencies. We proudly serve over 25,000 valued customers and deliver millions of calls monthly.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8.

Media Contact

Megan Andersen, RingSquared, 1 8004277464 3121, [email protected], RingSquared.com

SOURCE RingSquared