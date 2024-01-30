RingSquared Unveils Strategic Leadership Changes for Accelerated Growth and Efficiency

"These individuals have been our internal leaders for years, and it's time that they take on the official leadership roles within their organizations. They will be instrumental as we continue to grow and expand the RingSquared organization," says Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO Post this

In a strategic move, Joe Mullin, a distinguished veteran in the telecommunications industry with more than 20 years of leadership experience, has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for RingSquared Telecom. With an extensive background in voice and network management, Joe's profound knowledge and experience positions him as an exceptional leader to drive innovation and growth within RingSquared Telecom.

**Eric Robibero Assumes Leadership at Dial800 Telecom**

Dial800 Telecom, encompassing brands Dial800 and Kall8, will now be steered by Eric Robibero, appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a decade-long tenure at RingSquared in various operational leadership roles, Eric brings a wealth of experience in optimizing departments and teams to achieve maximum productivity and efficiency. His strategic vision aligns seamlessly with Dial800 Telecom's goal of driving focused business growth.

**Jason Cummins Leads the Charge at AccessPlus**

Jason Cummins, Chief Operations Officer (COO), has taken the reins at AccessPlus, a leader in high-speed Fiber Internet solutions. With 20 years in telecom leadership and a strong background in network engineering and operations, Jason is well-equipped to lead the organization's rapid expansion of fiber Internet solutions, driving exciting growth in this dynamic sector.

**Amanda Wheeler Elevated to Dual Leadership Role**

Amanda Wheeler has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Client Relations, overseeing both AccessPlus and RingSquared Telecom. In this dual-role capacity, Amanda will continue leading the customer success team at RingSquared Telecom while taking on a more direct role in client relations for the AccessPlus team. Her promotion reflects not only her individual accomplishments but also her significant impact on the company. Amanda's extensive knowledge and experience make her a perfect fit for driving client growth and overall organizational development.

Effective immediately, all Chief Operating Officers (COOs) will report directly to Kevin Alward, CEO of RingSquared. In a statement, Kevin Alward expressed his confidence in these seasoned leaders, stating, "These individuals have been our internal leaders for years, and it's time that they take on the official leadership roles within their organizations. I have the utmost confidence in their ability to lead successfully. They will be instrumental as we continue to grow and expand the RingSquared organization."

This move signifies a crucial step in empowering internal talent to drive the company's success. The reshaped leadership structure marks a pivotal moment in RingSquared's journey, aligning top-tier talent with strategic objectives for enhanced innovation, efficiency, and client success.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared combines multiple industry-leading products to deliver flexible and customizable communications solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network.

With a dedicated leadership team bringing 75+ years of combined telecommunications experience, RingSquared works with private and public businesses including enterprise organizations, financial groups, government, manufacturing, a full range of Fortune 500 brands, and media agencies to serve over 20,000 valued customers.

RingSquared Telecom LLC brands include RingSquared, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com

