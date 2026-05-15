Rinvelt & David Named to Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

"We are thankful and humbled to receive this recognition," said Roger David. "At Rinvelt & David, our work has always been about advocacy, attention and helping people make thoughtful financial decisions through every stage of life." Post this

"We are thankful and humbled to receive this recognition," said Roger David. "At Rinvelt & David, our work has always been about advocacy, attention and helping people make thoughtful financial decisions through every stage of life. This honor is ultimately a reflection of the relationships we have with our clients—people we often think of as friends who happen to be clients—and the mutual care and understanding that are at the core of our client relationships. We're grateful for their trust and the opportunity to serve them in the moments that matter most."

For Rinvelt & David, the recognition underscores the firm's commitment to delivering attentive, comprehensive care rooted in strong relationships. The firm believes that mutual care and understanding between advisor and client create the foundation for consistently providing thoughtful, high-quality guidance. Based in West Michigan, the firm works with individuals, families, professionals, executives and business owners through comprehensive planning, investment management, retirement income strategies, legacy planning and coordinated family office services.

For more information about Rinvelt & David, visit www.rinveltdavid.com.

About Rinvelt & David

Rinvelt & David is a boutique wealth management firm and family office based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management and family office services for individuals, families, professionals, executives and business owners. With a focus on advocacy, proactive service and thoughtful financial decision-making, Rinvelt & David helps clients navigate complexity with clarity and care.

Media Contact:

Roger J. David

Managing Partner | Senior Financial Professional

Rinvelt & David

(616) 957-0022 ext. 14

[email protected]

www.rinveltdavid.com

Disclosure:

2026 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams: Awarded January 2026; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 3/31/24 - 3/31/25 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Rinvelt & David, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC, Kestra IS and Kestra AS are affiliated through common ownership by Kestra Holdings. Kestra IS and Kestra AS do not provide tax or legal advice. Investor Disclosures: http://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures

SOURCE Rinvelt & David