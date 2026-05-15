Rinvelt & David Named to Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

Rinvelt & David has been named to the Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, earning the #58 ranking in Michigan. The recognition, developed by Forbes and SHOOK Research, highlights advisors demonstrating excellence in client service, industry experience and comprehensive financial guidance. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Rinvelt & David provides wealth management, financial planning, retirement income strategies and family office services to individuals, families, professionals and business owners across West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rinvelt & David is pleased to announce that we have been named to the Forbes 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, ranking #58 in Michigan. This recognition reflects the standard of care, attention and comprehensive guidance our clients deserve—and expect—when choosing an advisor to help them navigate important financial decisions.
The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is published by Forbes and developed by SHOOK Research and recognizes leading advisors across the country. Rankings are based on a combination of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including interviews, industry experience, client impact and retention, compliance records, assets under management, revenue generated for their firms and other factors.
"We are thankful and humbled to receive this recognition," said Roger David. "At Rinvelt & David, our work has always been about advocacy, attention and helping people make thoughtful financial decisions through every stage of life. This honor is ultimately a reflection of the relationships we have with our clients—people we often think of as friends who happen to be clients—and the mutual care and understanding that are at the core of our client relationships. We're grateful for their trust and the opportunity to serve them in the moments that matter most."
For Rinvelt & David, the recognition underscores the firm's commitment to delivering attentive, comprehensive care rooted in strong relationships. The firm believes that mutual care and understanding between advisor and client create the foundation for consistently providing thoughtful, high-quality guidance. Based in West Michigan, the firm works with individuals, families, professionals, executives and business owners through comprehensive planning, investment management, retirement income strategies, legacy planning and coordinated family office services.
For more information about Rinvelt & David, visit www.rinveltdavid.com.
About Rinvelt & David
Rinvelt & David is a boutique wealth management firm and family office based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management and family office services for individuals, families, professionals, executives and business owners. With a focus on advocacy, proactive service and thoughtful financial decision-making, Rinvelt & David helps clients navigate complexity with clarity and care.
Media Contact:
Roger J. David
Managing Partner | Senior Financial Professional
Rinvelt & David
(616) 957-0022 ext. 14
[email protected]
www.rinveltdavid.com
Disclosure:
2026 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams: Awarded January 2026; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 3/31/24 - 3/31/25 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Rinvelt & David, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC, Kestra IS and Kestra AS are affiliated through common ownership by Kestra Holdings. Kestra IS and Kestra AS do not provide tax or legal advice. Investor Disclosures: http://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures
SOURCE Rinvelt & David
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