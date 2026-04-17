Rio Grande Valley Mattress Shoppers Could Get Their Purchase Free If San Antonio's Basketball Team Wins The Championship

If the San Antonio basketball team wins the championship, your mattress purchase is free! For those in the Rio Grande Valley that have been thinking about replacing your mattress, this is a great time to do it. Post this

The promotion follows strong customer requests to offer in the Valley. "We've had people asking about it after hearing what was happening in San Antonio and other cities," said Bob Mills, owner of Bob Mills Furniture. "We're excited to bring it here."

How It Works:

Customers who purchase any mattress during the promotional period will be eligible. If the San Antonio basketball team wins the championship, those purchases may be refunded. Customers simply visit the store, choose their mattress, and take part.

In Rio Grande Valley communities like McAllen and San Juan, where home and family are a big part of daily life, replacing a mattress is an important decision.

This promotion adds a unique element to that process. Customers can shop for a mattress they already need while also having the chance to get it free if San Antonio wins the basketball championship.

Inside the store, customers will find a range of mattress options, including king and queen mattress sets. BedMatch®, an exclusive technology at Bob Mills Furniture, eliminates the confusion of mattress selection by using science to find the right mattress. Using 18 statistics and thousands of calculations, BedMatch® identifies the right support level your body needs in minutes.

About Bob Mills Furniture:

Bob Mills Furniture has been family-owned since 1971, built on a straightforward idea: take care of people, focus on quality, and make it easy for customers to find what they need for their home.

Today, the company operates across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, offering an exciting selection of furniture and mattresses designed for everyday living. From living room and bedroom furniture to mattresses and home accents, the focus is on quality, value, and a shopping experience that feels comfortable from the start.

In the Rio Grande Valley, the San Juan location serves customers throughout McAllen, Pharr, Harlingen, Brownsville, and surrounding communities. Opened in September 2025, the San Juan store has quickly become a destination for families across the Valley who are looking for furniture and mattresses without the usual stress that can come with shopping.

Bob Mills Furniture promises "No Shopper Stalkers®", meaning you don't have those pesky salespeople following you around and making you uncomfortable. Customers can take their time exploring different styles, testing out mattresses, and comparing options without feeling rushed or pressured. Whether someone is furnishing a new space or simply replacing a mattress, the goal is to make the process feel simple and enjoyable.

Across the Rio Grande Valley, Bob Mills Furniture continues to build its reputation as a place where people can shop comfortably, find what fits their home, and feel confident in their decision when they leave.

Media Contact

Rebecca Sites, Bob Mills Furniture, 1 405-947-6500, [email protected], https://www.bobmillsfurniture.com/win-it-all

SOURCE Bob Mills Furniture