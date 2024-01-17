Rionne McAvoy, Director of "The Ones Left Behind" to Appear at The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan Press Conference

"It's not just a film; it's a lifeline reaching out to mothers and children in poverty everywhere to say, 'Your voices are heard.' We are immensely grateful to The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan for offering us such a substantive platform." - Rionne McAvoy, Director of "The Ones Left Behind" Post this

McAvoy's powerful documentary peels back the curtain on the experiences of single mothers fighting against Japanese societal norms and demanding better support. The film comprises a poignant addition to the canon of social issue documentaries. It provides an intimate look at the many adversities endured by single mothers in Japan: economic struggles, societal judgment, limited support structures. These are compelling topics that global audiences will find simultaneously enlightening and deeply humane.

According to McAvoy, "It's not just a film; it's a lifeline reaching out to mothers and children in poverty everywhere to say, 'Your voices are heard.' We are immensely grateful to The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan of Japan for offering us such a substantive platform." McAvoy's ambition is that those covering the event will ignite necessary conversations within and beyond Japan's borders. Now more vital than ever, this documentary's raw portrayal begs for global attention towards societal change, threshing out parallels that transcend cultural frontiers.

Shaun Jones, the film's Producer, said, "'The Ones Left Behind' dives into the disparity between Japan's leading global economy and its childhood poverty levels; it exposes challenges faced by single mothers but also boldly demands audience contemplation on critical societal caregiving issues."

Internationally acclaimed for its touching and insightful portrayals, 'The Ones Left Behind' has garnered significant recognition, including prestigious accolades such as the Best Documentary Award at the Miyakojima International Film Festival. The film's accolades affirm its impact and finesse in storytelling. Celebrated by respected publications like Tokyo Weekender and The Japan Times, 'The Ones Left Behind' continues to receive widespread positive reviews. profiles about the documentary offer additional context for media outlets ahead of the press conference.

About the FCCJ:

Since 1945, The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan has been synonymous with international journalism in Japan, safeguarding press freedoms and fostering dialogue on prominent issues. At the heart of Tokyo's media landscape, FCCJ continues to empower journalists through access to key figures and resources essential for comprehensive reporting.

About "The Ones Left Behind":

Nominated as an official selection to the Yokohama International Film Festival and winner of the Best Documentary Award at the Miyakojima Charity International Film Festival, 'The Ones Left Behind: The Plight of Single Mothers in Japan', is a 78-minute feature-length documentary film by Australian filmmaker Rionne McAvoy.

The film depicts "the hidden truths about Japan", the extreme hardships that single mothers in Japan face, as well as Japan's unknown hidden poverty that has occurred in-spite of the country's rapid economic growth in such a short period of time immediately following World War II.

For Japan, the world's third-largest economy, child poverty has been an issue for decades with one of the highest child poverty rates in the developed world. Today, 1 in 7 Japanese children, or 13.5 percent of all children in Japan, are living in a state of poverty. Japan has one of the highest child poverty rates in the developed world and in particular, the high poverty rate among fatherless households is a longstanding social problem. This documentary is an unflinching look at an ignored social problem and the poverty trap that mothers and children slide into when a family breaks up.

About Japan Media Services (JMS):

JMS, with its company slogan "From Japan to the World and the World to Japan", is a film production company with international media clients such as BBC, and NHK World. JMS creates films that explore Japanese nature, culture and history.

Upcoming Screenings:

January 23rd, 2024 (Tokyo): The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan Press Conference

February 12th, 2024 (Yokosuka): 3rd Ishigaki Shonan International Documentary Film Festival

Press Inquiries:

For more information on the event or to schedule an interview regarding the upcoming press conference: [email protected]

Link to Online Press Kit: http://bit.ly/theonesleftbehind

Link to Trailer: https://vimeo.com/772395650

Official Film Website: https://onesleftbehind.com/

IMDB Page: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt24225838/

How to attend:

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and the name of your media outlet. Due to space restrictions attendance will be limited. Doors open 15 minutes before the event. Please sign in, giving your name and contact details at the reception, and have your temperature taken before proceeding.

How to watch online: https://www.youtube.com/c/FCCJchannel/live

Livestreaming of the press events will be available and video of this event will be uploaded to our FCCJ YouTube channel.

How to ask questions: https://forms.gle/EqMi2pQhjWWmeQ298

Members watching the event online can submit questions for the speakers in advance using this submission form.

TV crew: Please make a reservation at [email protected]. Doors open for TV crews only at 30 minutes before the event.

Media Contact

Rionne McAvoy, Japan Media Services, 81 90-1125-9888, [email protected], https://japanmediaservices.com/

