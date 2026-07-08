RipeGlobal and Subscribili Partner to Drive Case Acceptance and Practice Growth Across Dental Organizations

"Thirty percent of patients walking out the door because they can't afford care is not a clinical failure — it's a systems failure." — Sudha Vetri, CEO, Subscribili Post this

SOLVING THE CASE ACCEPTANCE PROBLEM AT SCALE

Case acceptance is the central revenue lever for every dental organization. Yet clinical skill alone cannot close the gap when nearly one in three patients sits outside the insurance system. These patients represent a significant, largely untapped revenue opportunity — one that requires both a compelling financial pathway for patients and a clinical team trained to present treatment with confidence and clarity.

Subscribili's Loop platform addresses the affordability barrier directly, enabling DSO locations to launch and manage in-house dental membership plans in days — without third-party insurance administrators, referral leakage, or margin compression. Patients pay a simple monthly or annual subscription fee that covers preventive care and provides discounts on restorative treatment, giving the uninsured a clear, trusted reason to say yes to the care they need.

When patients accept treatment more often, they also need to get in the door more efficiently. Subscribili's Sync online scheduling product integrates directly with practice management systems, allowing patients to book, fill intake forms, and confirm insurance details before they arrive. As RipeGlobal's training programs make clinical teams faster and more productive, the chair time that efficiency unlocks is filled immediately — generating revenue that would otherwise go unrealized.

"Case acceptance is ultimately an operational and clinical problem at the same time. RipeGlobal makes the clinical team exceptional. Subscribili makes the financial conversation simple for patients. When those two things happen together, DSOs see the revenue results that have always been within reach."

— Dr. Lincoln Harris, Founder and CEO, RipeGlobal

PARTNERSHIP: WHAT IT MEANS FOR DSOS

RipeGlobal and Subscribili will pursue an integrated go-to-market strategy targeting DSOs seeking to accelerate same-store growth. DSO locations that deploy both platforms will benefit from a unified approach to growth that operates across three dimensions: clinical performance, patient affordability, and operational scheduling efficiency.

Clinically, RipeGlobal's DAPPr (Dental Associate PowerUp Program) platform elevates associate dentists from average performers to the elite tier — guaranteeing minimum productivity increases of $100 per hour and enabling DSOs to achieve standardized care quality even when staffing locations with early-career clinicians. The program's outcomes are especially relevant for multi-location groups that face the constant challenge of maintaining consistent production standards across their entire provider network.

Operationally, Subscribili's Loop membership infrastructure gives each DSO location the ability to capture patients who would otherwise walk away due to cost concerns. The platform is licensed as a Discount Medical Plan Organization (DMPO) and Third-Party Administrator (TPA) across 50 states, integrates natively with more than 30 practice management systems, and is designed to scale from a single location to hundreds with no incremental administrative burden.

"Thirty percent of patients walking out the door because they can't afford care is not a clinical failure — it's a systems failure. Loop puts a solution in every DSO location's hands that is simple enough for the front desk and powerful enough to move the revenue needle across an entire organization."

— Sudha Vetri, CEO, Subscribili

MEASURING THE IMPACT: A JOINT EFFICIENCY INITIATIVE

In addition to the go-to-market partnership, RipeGlobal and Subscribili will collaborate to develop a proprietary analysis framework measuring the combined impact of their integrated platforms on DSO performance. This initiative will track case acceptance rates, chair utilization, same-store revenue growth, uninsured patient conversion, and provider productivity across participating partner organizations.

The resulting data will be published as an industry benchmark report, offering DSO operators and their private equity partners a rigorous, evidence-based view of what integrated clinical and operational investment delivers in real-world practice environments. Both companies believe this research will establish a new standard for quantifying the relationship between provider excellence, patient affordability, and practice financial performance.

"We believe the combination of RipeGlobal's clinical transformation data and Subscribili's membership and scheduling metrics will produce a complete picture of DSO performance improvement.

— Dr. Lincoln Harris, Founder and CEO, RipeGlobal

BUILT FOR THE DSO GROWTH AGENDA

Both companies have built their platforms with the DSO model as the primary design optimization. Multi-location dental organizations require solutions that scale without adding complexity, integrate into existing workflows without disrupting staff, and produce outcomes that can be measured, reported, and replicated across hundreds of locations.

RipeGlobal's DSO Essentials track within DAPPr is specifically engineered for the associate recruitment and development pipeline that defines how DSOs grow. New associates in RipeGlobal programs achieve production competency significantly faster than the industry average, reducing the ramp time that costs DSOs revenue in the critical first months of a new hire's tenure.

Subscribili's platform is equally purpose-built for scale. Its architecture supports centralized plan management across hundreds of locations, allowing DSO leadership teams to configure, launch, and report on membership programs at the enterprise level while front desk teams execute locally with minimal training. The integration with online scheduling through Sync means that as membership plans drive patient volume, the scheduling infrastructure scales in lockstep.

"The DSOs we serve are not looking for another point solution. They are looking for integrated answers to growth. Subscribili's partnership with RipeGlobal is exactly the kind of combination that moves the needle across an entire organization simultaneously — clinically, financially, and operationally."

— Sudha Vetri, CEO, Subscribili

ABOUT RIPEGLOBAL

RipeGlobal is the world's leading cloud-based dental education platform, combining advanced hands-on simulation technology with expert instruction to deliver measurable practice transformation. The company's flagship DAPPr (Dental Associate PowerUp Program) DSO platform transforms dental professionals from average performers to the elite one percent, guaranteeing minimum $100 per hour production increases. With more than 80 global educators and a community of over 10,000 learners across 35 countries, RipeGlobal has built an international network of dental professionals committed to clinical excellence, improved patient outcomes, and sustained professional satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.ripeglobal.com.

ABOUT SUBSCRIBILI

Subscribili is a healthcare fintech company building subscription infrastructure for dental and healthcare providers. The company's platform enables practices and DSOs to generate predictable recurring revenue while making care more affordable and accessible for patients who lack traditional insurance coverage. Subscribili operates through a connected product ecosystem: Loop, which enables practices to launch and manage dental subscription plans without third-party administrators or insurance paperwork; Sync, a smart scheduling platform with online booking, digital intake, and Google Reserve integration; PulsePay, automated payment collection and renewal billing with support for Affirm and Apple Pay; and Link, a referral management and integration layer with native support for more than 30 practice management systems.

Licensed as a DMPO and TPA in 50 states, Subscribili serves solo practices, regional DSOs, and enterprise dental groups. The platform currently powers locations across the United States and United Kingdom, with expansion underway into adjacent healthcare specialties including primary care, dermatology, and chiropractic.

For more information, visit www.subscribili.com.

Media Contact

Sudha Vetri, Subscribili, 1 7143968401, [email protected], www.subscribili.com

SOURCE Subscribili