RIPM Jazz Periodicals: Music, History, and Culture Now Available from EBSCO Information Services

~ Full-Text Database Features a Unique Collection of Rare and Historically Significant Jazz Periodicals ~
IPSWICH, Mass., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music researchers and all those interested in 20th-century cultural, social, and historical disciplines can now access rare music periodicals with the release of RIPM Jazz Periodicals: Music, History, and Culture from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). The collection, produced by Le Répertoire International de la Presse Musicale (RIPM), includes articles, reviews, illustrations, interviews, and advertisements from jazz publications spanning the early 20th century to the early 21st century.
RIPM Jazz Periodicals is an invaluable repository of primary source materials, featuring an extensive collection of rare and unique periodicals covering the diverse spectrum of jazz music. This collection contains unparalleled access to the cultural, social and musical history of jazz, including leading jazz musicians in their own words, nearly 100,000 photographs and 86,000 reviews. RIPM Jazz Periodicals provides access to nearly a century of jazz writing, ranging from Dixieland and ragtime to swing, bebop, free jazz, fusion, and many other genres. Additional topics include:
- Entertainment Industry News
- Music Education
- Music & 20th-Century Society
- Popular Music
EBSCO Information Services Senior Product Manager, Margaret Richter, says the launch of the RIPM Jazz Periodicals database reaffirms EBSCO's commitment to providing comprehensive and high-quality resources that empower researchers and educators across various disciplines. "The RIPM Jazz Periodicals database is a milestone in preserving and making accessible the rich history of jazz music. Researchers, educators and music enthusiasts now have an unprecedented opportunity to delve deep into the cultural heritage and evolution of this quintessential American art form."
RIPM Executive Editor Benjamin Knysak states that "Jazz is celebrated as an original American art form, designated by the United States Congress as a 'rare and valuable national treasure.' RIPM Jazz Periodicals uniquely allows us to experience this art form through the eyes of those who lived it by providing an almost daily chronicle of jazz history and activities in America and internationally across the 20th century. RIPM Jazz Periodicals gathers rare and scattered sources online for the first time, opening new vistas for research and teaching. Researchers, students, musicians, and lovers of jazz will greatly benefit from access to these sources on EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™. RIPM Jazz Periodicals joins our other RIPM databases, also available on EBSCOhost, allowing access to more than 250 years of music literature."
RIPM Jazz Periodicals is updated with new content annually. Future updates will include international publications documenting the wide-ranging dissemination and perception of this originally American art form.
For more information on the RIPM Jazz Periodicals database, please visit: https://www.ebsco.com/products/research-databases/ripm-jazz-periodicals.
About RIPM
RIPM's mission is to preserve and provide access to eighteenth-, nineteenth- and twentieth-century periodical literature dealing with music and to facilitate and encourage research based on this neglected documentary resource. RIPM functions under the auspices of the International Musicological Society and the International Association of Music Libraries, Archives, and Documentation Centres, and in collaboration with scholars and institutions in some 20 countries. Founded in 1980, RIPM is the only internationally-coordinated, editorial initiative dealing with an immense body of primary source material encompassing nearly 7,000 music periodicals in more than 20 languages. For more information, visit the RIPM website at: http://www.ripm.org.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
For more information, please contact:
Karena Donnelly
Senior Communications Specialist
[email protected]
978-414-0440
SOURCE EBSCO Information Services
Share this article