RIPM Jazz Periodicals: Music, History, and Culture Now Available from EBSCO Information Services

"RIPM Jazz Periodicals uniquely allows us to experience this art form through the eyes of those who lived it by providing an almost daily chronicle of jazz history and activities in America and internationally across the 20th century." Post this

Entertainment Industry News

Music Education

Music & 20th-Century Society

Popular Music

EBSCO Information Services Senior Product Manager, Margaret Richter, says the launch of the RIPM Jazz Periodicals database reaffirms EBSCO's commitment to providing comprehensive and high-quality resources that empower researchers and educators across various disciplines. "The RIPM Jazz Periodicals database is a milestone in preserving and making accessible the rich history of jazz music. Researchers, educators and music enthusiasts now have an unprecedented opportunity to delve deep into the cultural heritage and evolution of this quintessential American art form."

RIPM Executive Editor Benjamin Knysak states that "Jazz is celebrated as an original American art form, designated by the United States Congress as a 'rare and valuable national treasure.' RIPM Jazz Periodicals uniquely allows us to experience this art form through the eyes of those who lived it by providing an almost daily chronicle of jazz history and activities in America and internationally across the 20th century. RIPM Jazz Periodicals gathers rare and scattered sources online for the first time, opening new vistas for research and teaching. Researchers, students, musicians, and lovers of jazz will greatly benefit from access to these sources on EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™. RIPM Jazz Periodicals joins our other RIPM databases, also available on EBSCOhost, allowing access to more than 250 years of music literature."

RIPM Jazz Periodicals is updated with new content annually. Future updates will include international publications documenting the wide-ranging dissemination and perception of this originally American art form.

For more information on the RIPM Jazz Periodicals database, please visit: https://www.ebsco.com/products/research-databases/ripm-jazz-periodicals.

About RIPM

RIPM's mission is to preserve and provide access to eighteenth-, nineteenth- and twentieth-century periodical literature dealing with music and to facilitate and encourage research based on this neglected documentary resource. RIPM functions under the auspices of the International Musicological Society and the International Association of Music Libraries, Archives, and Documentation Centres, and in collaboration with scholars and institutions in some 20 countries. Founded in 1980, RIPM is the only internationally-coordinated, editorial initiative dealing with an immense body of primary source material encompassing nearly 7,000 music periodicals in more than 20 languages. For more information, visit the RIPM website at: http://www.ripm.org.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

For more information, please contact:

Karena Donnelly

Senior Communications Specialist

[email protected]

978-414-0440

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services