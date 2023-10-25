Riscosity announces James Greene as CTO and Co-founder and welcomes Dr. Anand Singh as Chair of Riscosity's Advisory Council

"I am truly excited to be the chair of the Advisory Board of Riscosity. As a first mover and innovator in this space, they are well positioned to secure software supply chains and manage regulatory pressures that organizations are facing", said Dr. Singh. Post this

James Greene will support Riscosity's production efforts as the company continues to expand its best-in-class data security platform.

"It's exciting to be the CTO and Co-founder of an innovative and cutting edge security company. We have an exemplary team to ride this rocketship and lead the company into a new era of network, API, and application security that protects against the latest attack vectors that companies face today. Buckle up, because the team has already built a top shelf security platform and we're just getting started!", said Greene.

Dr. Singh will chair Riscosity's advisory council and provide guidance on Riscosity's product direction and investments. An accomplished security leader, he is most recently the CISO at Alkami Technology, a premier digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions.

"Software Supply chain issues have exploded on the horizon in recent years, MOVEit being the most recent example of it. NIST SP 800-161r1 has been created to provide guidance on how to secure data and software supply chains. Government and defense departments are making it a condition for doing business. But the issues are not limited to them only. Every organization that acquires and uses technology products and services has exposure to data and supply chain security vulnerabilities. That's why I am truly excited to be the chair of the Advisory Board of Riscosity. As a first mover and innovator in this space, they are well positioned to secure software supply chains and manage regulatory pressures that organizations are facing", said Dr. Singh.

The Riscosity team will be meeting with customers and industry experts at the OWASP AppSec conference on October 30, 2023 in DC, as well as at the Cyber Security Summit November 17, 2023 in New York. Find a time to meet the team and learn more about implementing security for data in transit. Book time today!

About Riscosity

Riscosity is the pioneer in data security – revolutionizing the ability of enterprises to gain visibility into and mitigate their data supply chain risk. Riscosity enables organizations to quickly develop, confidently deploy, and securely manage software that leverages third-party components and data sub-processors without compromise. Headquartered in Austin, and with employees distributed throughout the United States, Riscosity supports leading security and compliance teams from top global brands. For more information, visit our partner page.

