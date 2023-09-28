Riscosity Announces Strategic Partnership with SecurityScorecard to Drive Vendor Risk Management for Global Enterprises

Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder at SecurityScorecard, said: "Today's threat landscape demands a fundamental shift in cybersecurity strategy. Our alliance with Riscosity puts us at the forefront of this shift." Tweet this

Together, Riscosity and Security Scorecard will offer companies:

Comprehensive visibility – a 360-degree view of where their data is flowing and which 3rd parties are accessing sensitive data – with zero engineering support needed.

Data driven risk scoring – showing which data flows contain sensitive elements – including PII, PHI, Financial, IP and more – and cross-correlating with the enterprise's corporate guardrails, DPAs, SSCs and more – allowing enterprises to compare drift between legal requirements and the on-ground reality.

Comments on the News:

Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder at SecurityScorecard, said: "Today's threat landscape demands a fundamental shift in cybersecurity strategy. Cybersecurity can't be an afterthought. We are building a world where cybersecurity is woven into every business decision from the beginning – from vendor risk management to data sharing with partners. Our alliance with Riscosity embodies this vision."

"Riscosity and Security Scorecard transform how I can elevate my data security and third party risk management programs," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Information Security & GRC of Sigma Computing. "With Security Scorecard's Risk ratings and Riscosity's automated discovery of 3rd party data transfers, data redaction, redirection and control offerings, I can rest easy knowing that only reputable 3rd parties receive exactly what they should have access to, in specific geographical jurisdictions."

About Riscosity

Riscosity is the pioneer in data security– revolutionizing the ability of enterprises to gain visibility into and mitigate their data supply chain risk. Riscosity enables organizations to quickly develop, confidently deploy, and securely manage software that leverages third-party components and data sub-processors without compromise. Headquartered in Austin, and with employees distributed throughout the United States, Riscosity supports leading security and compliance teams from top global brands. For more information, visit our partner page.

