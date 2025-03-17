Rise Against Hunger Appoints New Chief Donor Engagement Officer

Jennifer Sorenson, PhD has joined the organization in this key leadership role.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rise Against Hunger, the international hunger nonprofit, announced the appointment of Jennifer Sorenson, PhD to the role of Chief Donor Engagement Officer, effective March 10. In her position, she will lead Rise Against Hunger's fundraising strategy and its implementation.

A seasoned leader with over 15 years of fundraising experience in the nonprofit sector, Jennifer steps into this position to support the organization's mission of ending world hunger. As Chief Donor Engagement Officer, she will drive progress toward increased impact on global food insecurity through strategic growth in meal donations and fundraising. Her responsibilities include fundraising leadership; coaching and professional development for the organization's Donor Engagement team; developing effective and efficient fundraising processes; and contributing to organizational planning and execution as a member of Rise Against Hunger's Executive Team.

"We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Sorenson to the Rise Against Hunger team," said Rick Kearney, Chief Executive Officer. "Her passion for Rise Against Hunger's mission, engaging spirit and unique experience will further strengthen our organization and be invaluable for reaching our strategic revenue and impact goals as we continue our work to end global hunger."

Jennifer brings a rich background and diverse expertise to the role, including fundraising experience for missions with similar engagement and donor models as Rise Against Hunger. She has a proven track record for leading fundraising teams, cultivating donor relationships and developing regional and national fundraising strategies that drive results. Prior to joining Rise Against Hunger, Jennifer most recently served as director of development for the organization Team Red, White & Blue, where she served on the Leadership Team and drove a 35% increase in revenue in two years. She has also served as regional event fundraising director for March of Dimes nationally, regional development manager at Project Hero and national director of peer-to-peer fundraising programs at Autism Speaks.

"I am excited to join Rise Against Hunger and work alongside a dedicated team committed to ending hunger," Jennifer Sorenson said. "Together, we will strengthen relationships with our supporters and drive lasting change for communities in need. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help expand our reach and amplify the impact of our mission."

Sorenson holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Missouri-Saint Louis and a PhD in Nonprofit Organization Management from Capella University.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by nourishing lives, empowering communities and responding to emergencies. Through a global network based in the U.S. and with six international offices, the organization provides volunteer-packaged meals and other assistance for people facing hunger today. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer packaging of more than 600 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. In addition to providing immediate nourishment, the organization works with local leaders to implement sustainable agriculture and income-generating projects that support long-term solutions to food security and empower communities to thrive. To learn more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit www.riseagainsthunger.org.

