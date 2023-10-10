Rise Against Hunger's Third Annual 'Chef Showdown' Competition Celebrates World Food Day 2023

"The Chef Showdown helps us share our mission and the importance of ending world hunger with the chefs' combined 193,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook." Tweet this

The participating chefs are:

Nacho Aguirre and Susana Mijares — This husband and wife duo are owners of DIlice Chocolatier & Patisserie in San Antonio, Texas . Nacho is also Food Network's 2018 "Spring Baking Championship" winner. Nacho and Susana are competing for the second consecutive year.

— This husband and wife duo are owners of DIlice Chocolatier & Patisserie in . Nacho is also Food Network's 2018 "Spring Baking Championship" winner. Nacho and Susana are competing for the second consecutive year. Cristina Bowerman — Cristina is a Michelin-star-rated chef at Glass Hostaria, a restaurant in Rome, Italy . She has a passion for creating dishes with a blend of flavors from around the world.

— Cristina is a Michelin-star-rated chef at Glass Hostaria, a restaurant in . She has a passion for creating dishes with a blend of flavors from around the world. Michelle Adrillana — Michelle is a chef, food and beverage consultant, content creator and Filipino cuisine advocate from the Philippines .

— Michelle is a chef, food and beverage consultant, content creator and Filipino cuisine advocate from . Nicole McLaughlin — The producer and star of Allrecipe's food series "You Can Cook That," Nicole hails from Birmingham, Alabama , and has over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry. Competing in the competition for the second time, she won the Chef Showdown last year, taking home the Golden Whisk award.

The Chef Showdown supports Rise Against Hunger's mission by driving awareness and encouraging action toward addressing global food insecurity. "Rise Against Hunger's work to end hunger is made possible by people joining our movement and coming alongside us as we tackle this critical issue," said Jolynn Berk, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Rise Against Hunger. "The Chef Showdown helps us share our mission and the importance of ending world hunger with the chefs' combined 193,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook."

The It Starts With a Meal™ Chef Showdown is one of Rise Against Hunger's annual signature events that enable people to engage with the organization's mission of ending global hunger. Last year's Chef Showdown videos received over 55,600 views and nearly 3,800 engagements.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. Through a global network based in the U.S. and with six international offices, the organization provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 600 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To learn more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit www.riseagainsthunger.org.

