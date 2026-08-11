RISE Commercial District Ranks No. 854 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"RISE was built on the belief that growing businesses deserve more than a lease. They deserve flexible business spaces, fewer barriers and a team that is invested in helping them succeed," said Jim Sapp, founder and CEO of RISE Commercial District. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Founded in Indianapolis, RISE Commercial District provides flexible warehouse, office and flex space designed specifically for small and growing businesses. RISE has expanded to 17 locations across five states, creating supportive business environments where entrepreneurs can operate, connect and grow with fewer barriers. With flexible lease options, all-inclusive amenities and on-site support, RISE gives business owners more than space. It gives them a foundation to build boldly. The company's rise from No. 1,455 to No. 854 on the Inc. 5000 reflects its continued expansion and the growing demand for business spaces built around the needs of today's businesses.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Pat Rodgers, RISE Commercial District, 1 317-751-4821, [email protected], risecommercialdistrict.com

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