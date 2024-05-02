RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with State and Local Organizations to Promote Community Engagement and Access to Sports

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this transformative journey alongside our esteemed partners. This partnership represents our shared commitment to making sports accessible to all, and we are grateful for the support." Post this

By removing financial barriers to sports participation, this initiative aims to create a more accessible and equitable environment, where individuals of all backgrounds can engage in healthy and active lifestyles. Through the generous contributions and collaborative efforts of all partners involved, RISE Flag Football seeks to empower local youth, promote physical well-being, and strengthen community bonds.

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this transformative journey alongside our esteemed partners," said Steven Burke, owner, and operator of four Maryland UA RISE Flag Football leagues. "This partnership represents our shared commitment to making sports accessible to all, and we are grateful for the support of the State of Maryland's Governor's Office of Crime Prevention and Policy, the All4Love organization, the Boys & Girls Club at Leonard's Lane, and the Cambridge Police Department. Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure that every individual in the Cambridge area has the opportunity to participate in our flag football league and experience the numerous benefits of sports engagement."

The partnership represents a unified effort among state and local organizations to leverage sports as a tool for positive community development. By combining resources and expertise, the collaboration seeks to provide a supportive and enriching environment for individuals, especially the youth, to engage in sports, learn valuable life skills, and foster a sense of belonging and teamwork.

"We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity it presents to the Cambridge community," said Captain Patton from the Cambridge Police Department. "Together, we are breaking down barriers to sports participation and paving the way for a healthier, more engaged community."

Richard Alban from the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention and Policy echoed these sentiments. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our goals of promoting safety, well-being, and positive development among Maryland's youth. We are proud to support this initiative that uses sports as a catalyst for community engagement and crime prevention."

RISE Flag Football provides a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, but these leagues also bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

Media Contact

Julie Green, RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour, 1 9199068592, [email protected], uariseflag.com

SOURCE RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour