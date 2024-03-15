RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour Announces Southeastern Regional Tournament Venue and Details

Winter Champions from Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee are invited to compete for the title of the best RISE flag football team in the Southeastern US.

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour is thrilled to announce the annual Southeastern Regional Tournament this month, where Winter Champions from Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee are invited to compete for the title of the BEST RISE flag football team in the Southeastern US.

The tournament will take place at The Villages High School in The Villages, FL. This state-of-the-art facility will provide an ideal setting for the intense matchups and thrilling competition that will unfold over two days.

"We are incredibly excited to host the Southeastern Regional Tournament," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane. "This event is a celebration of the hard work, dedication, and talent of youth athletes from across the Southeast. For coaches and players alike, it will be a core memory, marking a milestone in their athletic journey and fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship."

Teams will face off in round-robin games on Saturday, March 23rd, starting at 8:00 AM, followed by single-elimination games on Sunday, March 24th, with the exact start time to be determined.

In addition to the title of Regional Champion, the four divisional champions will earn automatic entry to the 2024 RISE Flag Spring National Championships, to be held at the University of Maryland in July 2024.

RISE Flag Football is dedicated to more than just winning games; it's about fostering personal and sports skills development in youth across communities. Through the league, young athletes learn essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, perseverance, and discipline, all while honing their football abilities. The league is passionate about providing a supportive and nurturing environment where every participant can thrive both on and off the field. By empowering youth with these valuable skills, we aim to make a positive impact in their lives and contribute to the development of well-rounded individuals.

In 2023 alone, RISE solidified 75 agreements for local leagues, propelling the brand to expand its presence to over 100 locations across the US and Canada. Currently, more than 25,000 youth are actively enrolled in these leagues, with projections soaring to 100,000 by 2025. Beyond nurturing athletic talent, RISE serves as a beacon for economic growth within these communities. By offering opportunities for business ownership, the brand has become a driving force for local community empowerment, fostering a ripple effect of positive impact.

For more information and to register for the Southeastern Regional Tournament, click HERE.

