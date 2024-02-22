RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour Celebrates Remarkable Growth Fueled by Diversity and Commitment to Youth Development

As RISE Flag Football continues to grow and expand its impact, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to provide young athletes with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. By embracing diversity and entrepreneurship, RISE Flag Football sets an example for its players and youth. Post this

"I didn't see a lot of positive situations when it came to law enforcement growing up," Bolden remarks, recalling his upbringing in the inner city of Buffalo. "It was always an incident that required law enforcement, but it wasn't positive for a kid to see. There were PAL leagues, I'm sure, but no one was involved. So, I grew up wanting to have a positive impact for our youth which made me transition from a patrol officer to a school resource officer. We also didn't see minority owners owning businesses. When these kids see that I'm doing this, it shifts their mindset. It makes not only my own kids, but our players know they can do whatever they want and own whatever they want."

Bolden's journey from law enforcement to entrepreneurship underscores the transformative power of representation and mentorship. Being a school resource officer and coach, Bolden recognizes the importance of providing opportunities for youth from diverse backgrounds to thrive both on and off the field.

Lorna McLain, a league owner in Naples, FL and a seasoned entrepreneur from Puerto Rico, shares her perspective on the role of diversity in entrepreneurship. "Being a woman in business, I understand the importance of breaking barriers and paving the way for others, regardless of gender or background," McLain explains. "Watching my daughter play flag football ignited a passion within me to bring this opportunity to more children in our community."

Kevin Holmes of 4S Ranch, California in the San Diego community is a league owner who empowers youth daily. A respected figure in the community, he understands the power of representation and inclusivity in sports. As an African American, his goal is to be an inspiration and role model for his players. "I want them to see that regardless of ethnicity, anyone can have success and make a positive impact in their community. I'm extremely grateful to be a testament to that." Together with McLain, Bolden and other dedicated league owners, they are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive and equitable youth sports landscape.

As RISE Flag Football continues to grow and expand its impact, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to provide young athletes with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. By embracing diversity and entrepreneurship, RISE Flag Football sets an example for its players and youth, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and become future leaders within their communities.

"I couldn't be prouder of the remarkable diversity among our league owners," said CEO TJ Lane. "Our collective backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives make RISE stronger, creating a dynamic community where every child has the opportunity to thrive. Embracing diversity isn't just a value for us—it's our strength, driving innovation, inclusivity, and positive change within our organization and the communities we serve."

