RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour Enters 11th Year in Orlando Area

Amber and Trevor Anderson Continue Path of Strengthening Community and Youth Sports in Ocoee and Dr Phillips

RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour, led by experienced entrepreneurs Amber and Trevor Anderson, is entering their 11th year in business with locations in Ocoee and Dr Phillips. With deep roots in both the business and sports worlds, the Anderson family is excited to continue bringing their passion for youth development and community building to the Orlando community.

The Andersons bring a wealth of experience to this venture. From starting a salon business right out of high school to transitioning into the fitness and youth sports industry, Amber has honed her skills in relationship-building and operations management. Meanwhile, Trevor, a former professional athlete and long-time Under Armour representative, brings his expertise in sports and leadership, running the highly regarded UA All-American Combines. Together, they have spent the past decade combining their passions to create a family-run business with a mission to foster growth, connection, and sportsmanship.

"RISE Flag Football has been part of our family for over ten years," said Amber. "We've seen kids join as kindergarteners, grow up through the league, and return as coaches and referees. That's the kind of community we want to continue to build in Ocoee and Dr. Phillips—one where every participant feels valued and connected."

More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to see the growth of both RISE and the Andersons in the Orlando area. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League provides a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league is ending the year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2024, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 40,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing over 100 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

For more information on registration, league details, and how to get involved, click HERE.

