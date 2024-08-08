RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour Launches New League in Chicago

"Through this league, I hope to instill values of hard work and teamwork in our players, skills that they can carry with them throughout their lives." Post this

"I am excited to bring RISE Flag Football to Chicago because it provides kids with the opportunity to play a sport they love in a supportive and inclusive environment," said McGreevy. "Through this league, I hope to instill values of hard work and teamwork in our players, skills that they can carry with them throughout their lives."

More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Chicago. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Chicago, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

For more information on registration, league details, and how to get involved, click HERE.

