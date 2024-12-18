RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour Launches New League in Whittier, CA

"This league will provide a fantastic opportunity for multi-sport athletes and especially for girls, who I noticed have limited options in our community." Post this

"When I look at my career, I've been a teacher, a father, a coach, and worked in higher education," said Rubalcaba. "Now, I'm excited to add business owner to my resume and bring RISE Flag Football to Whittier. This league will provide a fantastic opportunity for multi-sport athletes and especially for girls, who I noticed have limited options in our community."

Rubalcaba's daughter plays softball, and his experience as a coach and father has fueled his enthusiasm for creating more inclusive sports opportunities in Whittier. The new RISE Flag Football league will focus on providing a supportive and fun environment for all participants, encouraging personal growth, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Whittier. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Whittier, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league is ending the year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2024, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 40,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing over 100 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

