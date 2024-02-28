RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour Solidifies Deal with United Sports Brands

"We are pleased to create a partnership with United Sports Brands. Their mouth guards have been considered the best protective equipment in the industry for decades, and we want to offer the best to our RISE parents." Post this

John Kaleo, Owner and President of RISE Flag Football, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are pleased to create a partnership with United Sports Brands who will provide our RISE parents a tremendous opportunity to purchase Shock Doctor mouth guards at affordable prices. Shock Doctor mouth guards have been considered the best protective equipment in the industry for decades, and we want to offer the best to our RISE parents."

Through this partnership, RISE Flag Football continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its athletes by providing access to top-quality protective equipment at discounted rates. This collaboration underscores RISE's commitment to enhancing the overall experience for its players and families, ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive on and off the field.

Media Contact

Julie Green, Rise Flag Football Powered by Under Armour, 1 9199068592, [email protected], https://uariseflag.com/

SOURCE Rise Flag Football Powered by Under Armour