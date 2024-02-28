RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour Solidifies Deal with United Sports Brands

This new partnership will offer Exclusive Discounts on Shock Doctor Mouthguards for all RISE Flag Football Families
TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with United Sports Brands, the parent company of Shock Doctor Mouthguards, to provide exclusive discounts to RISE parents and athletes. United Sports Brands, a leader in protective equipment and gear, including gloves and mouthguards, offers a natural fit for flag football players and their families, making this collaboration particularly beneficial for the RISE community.
As the official licensing partner for Under Armour in key football equipment areas, United Sports Brands saw RISE Flag Football as an ideal partner. When asked about the partnership, Chris Miller, National Sales Director, Independent/Specialty, expressed, "As a brand, it is important for us to be cultivating the next wave of athletes, and flag football is an avenue to do that. Flag football is a growing sport for both boys and girls and we want to be a part of that growth. This partnership does that by giving parents a way to get the equipment they need directly through RISE, which creates efficiency and cost savings."
John Kaleo, Owner and President of RISE Flag Football, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are pleased to create a partnership with United Sports Brands who will provide our RISE parents a tremendous opportunity to purchase Shock Doctor mouth guards at affordable prices. Shock Doctor mouth guards have been considered the best protective equipment in the industry for decades, and we want to offer the best to our RISE parents."
Through this partnership, RISE Flag Football continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its athletes by providing access to top-quality protective equipment at discounted rates. This collaboration underscores RISE's commitment to enhancing the overall experience for its players and families, ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive on and off the field.
Media Contact
Julie Green, Rise Flag Football Powered by Under Armour, 1 9199068592, [email protected], https://uariseflag.com/
SOURCE Rise Flag Football Powered by Under Armour
Share this article