R.I.S.E. Her Summit Announces Official Sponsors, Partners, And Vendors For 2025 Event

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated R.I.S.E. HER Summit is proud to unveil its esteemed sponsors, partners, and vendors for this year's landmark event. Taking place at Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, this summit serves as a dynamic platform for empowering and uplifting women across industries, fostering connections, and celebrating excellence.

Leading as the Title Sponsor is Irie Jam Radio, a powerhouse in Caribbean media, dedicated to amplifying the voices of women and culture.

Sponsors:

Crown Hill Theatre

F.Y.R.E. Zone | Bud Ramsay

Genie Sweetness

Lyndon Taylor & Associates

& Associates MEA Ent | E2 Studio & Recordings

King Leo Promotions

SPI Music | Mercy Studios

Brunch & Connect Sponsors:

13 Spice N Everyting Nice

SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water

Media Sponsor:

Ask Blondie TV

RTN Promotions | Dreams for Jamaica

Soundchat Radio

Promotional Partners:

Nuffology

Recording Academy - NY Chapter®️ | Women in the Mix®️

Riddim Runway

StacyMac Inc.

Unique Biz & Event Solutions

Community Partner:

RAMPD

In addition to an incredible lineup of sponsors and partners, the Pop Up Pavilion and Eats & Treats will showcase a diverse range of entrepreneurs, including:

A'Legends

Beautiful Amore Skincare

Cheery Stewart Art

Dynamic Growth & Wellness, LLC

Exotique Beauty(™️)

Fountain Pimento Oil

Gail's on the Go Wig Cap (™) | Gail's Before & After

Irie Jam Radio

With an extraordinary collective of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and community partners, the R.I.S.E. HER Summit 2025 is set to be an inspiring and transformative experience.

For media registration, visit: https://forms.gle/87zVNrD9hLXLTGmS9.

For press assets, including the FAQ and event schedule, visit:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DtT7Rz1RQjDDyYHrhwJ8odMfuzrLpcL2?usp=sharing.

For more details and event updates, visit https://linktr.ee/risehersummit and follow us on Instagram, Threads, and Facebook at @risehersummit.

Media Contact

Lyndon Taylor, Lyndon Taylor & Associates, 1 (646)403-5771, [email protected]

Geanetta Shaw, Genie Sweetness, 1 (347)948-3924, [email protected], https://www.geniesweetness.com

