R.I.S.E. Her Summit Announces Official Sponsors, Partners, And Vendors For 2025 Event

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated R.I.S.E. HER Summit is proud to unveil its esteemed sponsors, partners, and vendors for this year's landmark event. Taking place at Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, this summit serves as a dynamic platform for empowering and uplifting women across industries, fostering connections, and celebrating excellence.
Leading as the Title Sponsor is Irie Jam Radio, a powerhouse in Caribbean media, dedicated to amplifying the voices of women and culture.
Sponsors:
- Crown Hill Theatre
- F.Y.R.E. Zone | Bud Ramsay
- Genie Sweetness
- Lyndon Taylor & Associates
- MEA Ent | E2 Studio & Recordings
- King Leo Promotions
- SPI Music | Mercy Studios
Brunch & Connect Sponsors:
- 13 Spice N Everyting Nice
- SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water
Media Sponsor:
- Ask Blondie TV
- RTN Promotions | Dreams for Jamaica
- Soundchat Radio
Promotional Partners:
- Nuffology
- Recording Academy - NY Chapter®️ | Women in the Mix®️
- Riddim Runway
- StacyMac Inc.
- Unique Biz & Event Solutions
Community Partner:
- RAMPD
In addition to an incredible lineup of sponsors and partners, the Pop Up Pavilion and Eats & Treats will showcase a diverse range of entrepreneurs, including:
- A'Legends
- Beautiful Amore Skincare
- Cheery Stewart Art
- Dynamic Growth & Wellness, LLC
- Exotique Beauty(™️)
- Fountain Pimento Oil
- Gail's on the Go Wig Cap (™) | Gail's Before & After
- Irie Jam Radio
With an extraordinary collective of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and community partners, the R.I.S.E. HER Summit 2025 is set to be an inspiring and transformative experience.
For media registration, visit: https://forms.gle/87zVNrD9hLXLTGmS9.
For press assets, including the FAQ and event schedule, visit:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DtT7Rz1RQjDDyYHrhwJ8odMfuzrLpcL2?usp=sharing.
For more details and event updates, visit https://linktr.ee/risehersummit and follow us on Instagram, Threads, and Facebook at @risehersummit.
Media Contact
Lyndon Taylor, Lyndon Taylor & Associates, 1 (646)403-5771, [email protected]
Geanetta Shaw, Genie Sweetness, 1 (347)948-3924, [email protected], https://www.geniesweetness.com
SOURCE R.I.S.E. Her Summit
