Rise of Alternative Data: FinTech Innovation with Sean Adler, of GZI Finance

Reshaping FinTech through Alternative Data

With a keen eye on the future, Adler unveils the transformative potential of alternative data in reshaping the fintech landscape and revolutionizing traditional investment strategies. In discussing the tokenization of assets to the emergence of asset-backed cryptocurrencies, he hints at a future where data-driven innovation reigns supreme and becomes a cornerstone of decision-making across industries. He discusses the potential applications of alternative data beyond the financial sector, suggesting its relevance for enterprise expansion and analysis. He emphasizes the importance of understanding client needs to tailor data offerings effectively.

Reflecting on the future of his company GZI Finance, he expressed openness to exploration and collaboration, inviting feedback and engagement from interested parties with a focus on building mutually beneficial relationships. "We anticipate alternative data becoming more prevalent in the coming years," shared Adler. "Understanding the market needs and designing products accordingly will be instrumental in this transition."

About Sean Adler:

Sean Adler is a dynamic figure at the intersection of academia and entrepreneurship. As the Founder and CEO of GZI, an esteemed alternative data platform, Sean pioneers the translation of scientific innovation into the realm of financial technology. Through GZI, he empowers users to navigate the evolving landscape of the 'next normal' by harnessing the power of synthetic AI to provide invaluable alternative data. Beyond his role as CEO of GZI, Sean actively engages in mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs through programs such as the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center and Founder Institute. His expertise spans a diverse array of domains, from international tech startups to biotech and fintech, augmented by his proficiency in data science, statistical programming, managerial acumen, genomic data analysis, and fluency in Mandarin Chinese. Sean's impact reverberates far beyond the confines of GZI, earning him recognition as one of the Top 10 Most Influential Leaders in Biotechnology for 2021. His remarkable achievements include scaling and successfully selling a company he founded at the age of 25, a testament to his visionary leadership and entrepreneurial prowess.

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

