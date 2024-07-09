RiseKit Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Advance Economic Mobility and Opportunity for Underserved Populations

RiseKit, a purpose-built software platform that enables economic mobility by connecting underrepresented talent with employers seeking to fill critical roles, today announced a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The financial support will help RiseKit expand into new markets and improve economic outcomes for local community organizations and job seekers on the RiseKit platform.

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiseKit, a purpose-built software platform that enables economic mobility by connecting underrepresented talent with employers seeking to fill critical roles, today announced a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The financial support will help RiseKit expand into new markets and improve economic outcomes for local community organizations and job seekers on the RiseKit platform.

This significant grant will enable RiseKit to further its mission by: