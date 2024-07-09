RiseKit Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Advance Economic Mobility and Opportunity for Underserved Populations

RiseKit, a purpose-built software platform that enables economic mobility by connecting underrepresented talent with employers seeking to fill critical roles, today announced a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The financial support will help RiseKit expand into new markets and improve economic outcomes for local community organizations and job seekers on the RiseKit platform.
CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiseKit, a purpose-built software platform that enables economic mobility by connecting underrepresented talent with employers seeking to fill critical roles, today announced a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The financial support will help RiseKit expand into new markets and improve economic outcomes for local community organizations and job seekers on the RiseKit platform.
This significant grant will enable RiseKit to further its mission by:
- Drive Employer Adoption of Skills-Based Hiring: Equip businesses of all sizes with the tools and resources to embrace skills-based hiring practices, opening doors for diverse talent pools within community organizations.
- Create a Blueprint for Community-Driven Hiring: Develop and share a comprehensive playbook for building effective community hiring partnerships, complete with an insights-driven dashboard and compelling case studies. This model will empower other communities to replicate success and create lasting change.
"This grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a powerful validation of our mission to create more accessible and equitable opportunities for underrepresented populations," said Matt Strauss, President and Founder of RiseKit. "With this support, we can accelerate our efforts to connect talented individuals from underserved communities with employers that are eager to build stronger, more diverse teams. We believe talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not, and we're committed to changing that."
The grant aligns with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's Economic Mobility & Opportunity strategy, which aims to create pathways to economic security and prosperity for individuals and families facing systemic barriers.
About RiseKit:
RiseKit is a mission-driven technology company that believes everyone deserves a chance to succeed. By connecting underrepresented talent with employers who value skills and experience, RiseKit is building a network where community organizations, training providers, and companies collaborate to unlock potential and foster a more inclusive economy.
