Rishad Tobaccowala Announced as Opening Keynote Speaker for the 6th Annual Media Ad Sales Summit

"We are very excited to have Rishad kicking off our opening keynote session for the Media Ad Sales Summit," said Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. "His wealth of expertise in helping organizations and teams re-invent themselves to remain relevant in changing times is very much in line with why we founded the Summit and have continued to produce it for 6 years. Furthermore, the takeaways Rishad will deliver to Summit attendees will not only be invaluable, strategically, but will also prove viable in accelerating the future of media ad sales collectively as an industry."

The Media Ad Sales Summit registration is now open. For more information or to register, visit: matrixformedia.com/summit2023

Matrix Solutions is a forward-thinking technology company that empowers the media ad sales world with intelligence, technology, and expertise. It provides the technology backbone for the end-to-end workflow for sales organizations, transacting in the media marketplace. Its flagship solution, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built specifically for media, delivering the CRM and business intelligence necessary to optimize inventory, while the Matrix Sales Gateway, serving as a sell-side dedicated platform allows for the ingestion and dissemination of data from all providers in the ecosystem that participate in the negotiation and execution process. Matrix manages more than $13 billion annually in media ad revenue, has over 10K users, maintains over 95% renewal rate, and has founded the annual Media Ad Sales Summit and Media Ad Sales Council (MASC) – both of which bring together industry leaders to advance the future of media ad sales. For more information, please visit matrixformedia.com.

