Rising Energy Costs Drive Phius-Certified Passive Building Expansion in Canada

As 30% of Homeowners in Atlantic Canada Are Experiencing Energy Poverty, Spending More Than 40% of Their Income on Energy, Phius Offers a Proven, Climate-Specific Path to Dramatically Reduce Energy Use
CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phius, the non-profit certifying the majority of passive building projects in North America and representing the only climate-specific passive building standard committed to decarbonizing the built environment, announced a significant expansion of its work in Canada in response to growing demand for Phius Certification. The organization is growing its presence through new programs, partnerships, and professional training opportunities to increase awareness, accessibility, and technical knowledge of the certification process and its role in dramatically reducing building energy consumption.
Canada's severe climate conditions, combined with tightening national and municipal energy codes, have accelerated the shift to passive design as a practical, scalable solution. According to Efficiency Canada, in Atlantic Canada, where nearly 30 percent of homeowners experience energy poverty and may spend more than 40 percent of household income on energy costs, the need for durable, low-energy, and affordable housing solutions has become increasingly urgent. Phius joins a growing movement with a climate-specific certification process that accounts for the region's unique weather, delivering a customized solution that is seamless to navigate and successfully implemented.
"Our goal is to help Canadians and Canadian jurisdictions meet carbon‑reduction targets while addressing housing affordability, resilience, and occupant health," said Katrin Klingenberg, co-founder of Phius.
"Canada's climate conditions make building performance especially critical. By expanding our presence and training network across the country, we offer architects, builders, and policymakers a framework for housing that significantly reduces energy use while improving comfort, durability, and long-term affordability."
As part of this growing national momentum, Regional Representative and Canadian Chapter President of Phius Alliance Canada, Natasha Brooks, will speak at Build Green Atlantic in Nova Scotia this April, where she will outline the rapidly expanding opportunities for Phius Certified passive building across the country. "Canada is at a pivotal moment in passive building adoption," said Brooks. "As demand grows, Phius' expanded presence ensures Canadian developers, builders, policymakers, and communities have the tools, training, and technical support needed to deliver durable, low‑carbon housing at scale."
Phius traction across Canadian provinces showcases how its approach and building design are being embraced in diverse climates and community contexts:
- In Sherbrooke, Quebec, Le Monarque is a new multifamily development designed to Phius standards, delivering low‑energy living in a harsh 6A climate zone and advancing affordable, resilient housing solutions.
- In Canmore, Alberta, the 3 Van Horne single‑family home showcases passive building performance in a very cold Climate Zone 7 environment, illustrating how Phius passive building design principles support durability and occupant comfort in extreme temperatures.
- In Nova Scotia, Treehouse Village Ecohousing is Atlantic Canada's first Phius Certified multifamily, cohousing community, demonstrating how ultra‑efficient construction can strengthen community resilience while significantly reducing energy use.
Together, these projects underscore the accelerating adoption of passive building across provinces, housing types, and climates, contributing to national goals around affordability and decarbonization.
Phius anticipates further adoption in Canada as passive building gains visibility and the market prioritizes long-term resilience, lower energy costs, and improved indoor air quality. Growth in these markets will also contribute to increased demand for Phius Certified professionals, alignment with regional policy conversations, and new opportunities for broader education and outreach throughout the year.
Visit www.Phius.org for more information. Images are HERE.
About Phius
Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products, and conduct research to advance high-performance building.
Media Contact
Jennifer Karkar Ritchie, Phius, 1 2063543456, [email protected], www.phius.org
SOURCE Phius
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