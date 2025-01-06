Rising Roll Gourmet Café Will Bring Fresh Dining Options to University of South Carolina's New Health Sciences Campus at the BullStreet District

"We are truly honored to be a part of the food service operation at the University of South Carolina. We look forward to serving you our "fresh made" food in this wonderful new location," said Mike Lassiter, CEO of Rising Roll Franchise. Post this

The Rising Roll Gourmet Café is part of Aramark's contracted vendor services with USC, chosen for its ability to deliver a diverse menu of gourmet sandwiches, salads, breakfast items, and specialty coffees catering to the fast-paced lifestyles of students, faculty and staff at the Health Sciences Campus, as well as visitors to the BullStreet District. The addition of Rising Roll Gourmet Café underscores the BullStreet District's reputation as a premier destination for those who value accessibility, convenience and community engagement. Its strategic location at USC's cutting-edge Health Sciences Campus will position the café as a hub for collaboration and relaxation.

USC is partnering with Gilbane, who is leading the planning, design, development, and construction of the state-of-the-art School of Medicine Columbia located on the Health Sciences Campus in downtown Columbia's BullStreet District.

"We are truly honored to be a part of the food service operation at the University of South Carolina. We look forward to serving you our "fresh made" food in this wonderful new location," said Mike Lassiter, CEO of Rising Roll Franchise.

"We're excited about the addition of Rising Roll Gourmet Café to USC's Health Science Campus in the BullStreet District. Rising Roll is a vibrant, community-minded company that has carved out its own unique niche for quality food and service," said Robert Hughes, President and CEO, Hughes Development Corporation.

"Gilbane Development Company is proud to be leading the development of USC's Health Sciences Campus, creating a state-of-the-art environment that promotes learning, research and community engagement," said John Keegan, Senior Vice President, Gilbane Development Company. "We believe the addition of Rising Roll Gourmet Café will significantly enhance the campus and community experience, offering a convenient and high-quality food and beverage option that aligns with USC's commitment to excellence and innovation."

USC's new School of Medicine Columbia is an ambitious initiative that will develop a modern, state-of-the-art facility, focusing on timely and cost-effective delivery while fostering innovation and collaboration in biomedical education and research. This cutting-edge campus will feature modern classrooms, advanced clinical simulation spaces, an ultrasound lab, research labs and the Rising Roll Gourmet Caf é location. Additionally, a green quadrangle space will provide an ideal environment for outdoor study and events, enhancing the overall educational experience for students, faculty and staff.

In addition to Gilbane Development Company and Gilbane Building Company, other key project team members include lead design architect SLAM Collaborative collaborating with local architect BOUDREAUX, construction manager Cummings, construction manager and minority business Brownstone Construction Group, and development consultant and minority- and women-owned business Restoration 52.

USC's new School of Medicine Columbia will officially break ground on January 23, 2025, with completion scheduled for August 2027.

For more information about the USC Health Sciences Campus and the exciting developments in the BullStreet District, visit http://www.schealthsciencescampus.com

About Rising Roll Gourmet Café

Rising Roll Gourmet Café offers fresh, made-from-scratch meals featuring gourmet sandwiches, salads, and breakfast items. With a focus on quality, convenience, and community, Rising Roll has become a go-to dining option for busy professionals and students alike. For more information, visit http://www.risingroll.com.

About Gilbane

Gilbane, Inc., a private holding company with a more than 150-year history, is one of the oldest and largest family-owned construction, investment, and real estate development firms in the world. Gilbane Development Company is the project development, financing, and ownership arm of Gilbane, providing a full slate of real estate development and property management services. Gilbane Building Company is a full-service construction services firm providing preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, and design-build services on some of the nation's most complex projects. Gilbane's Public Private Partnership Group has delivered or has underway more than $4.4 billion in P3 projects for healthcare, higher education, K-12 schools, and federal/state/municipal clients. To learn more, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

About the BullStreet District

Known as the largest urban redevelopment project on the East Coast, the BullStreet District is an active transformation of the historic,181-acre South Carolina State Hospital campus into a vibrant, mixed-use lifestyle district that reflects the authenticity of downtown Columbia, South Carolina. The state's first urban gigabit community, the BullStreet District is a city-within-a-city, located one mile from the South Carolina State House and anchored by the award-winning stadium, Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies Minor League Baseball team. The district is home to an array of local and national businesses, including REI Co-Op, Starbucks, Capgemini, Founders Federal Credit Union, and Publico Kitchen and Tap. The BullStreet District contains 125,000+ square feet of commercial/office and retail space and is zoned for up to 3.3 million square feet of commercial use and 3,558 residential units. Follow @BullStreetSC and #BullStreetSC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and learn more at http://www.bullstreetsc.com.

