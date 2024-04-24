Rising Trends in Medical Tourism: Reports Show Millions of Americans Flock to Mexico For Bariatric Surgery And Plastic Surgery

According to a report published in the New York Post, approximately 1.2 million residents of the United States travel to Mexico each year for elective surgeries, seeking significant cost savings. Post this

Mexico boasts one of the strongest economies in Latin America, with well-educated doctors, extensive expertise, and top-quality medical infrastructure. Consequently, it remains the preferred international destination for US citizens, attracting more visitors than Canada.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, approximately 40 million Americans visited Mexico, as reported by the National Travel and Tourism Office. A research study published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology revealed that Mexico was the most common choice for Americans seeking medical tourism, accounting for 41% of all medical tourism visits.

In 2023, it is estimated that around $264 million will be spent on medical tourism services in Mexico, according to Dr. David Vequist, the founder and director of the Center for Medical Tourism Research, as reported by Forbes.

Many individuals who travel overseas for medical treatment often emphasize the significance of affordable costs. According to a 2020 study, a striking 92% of participants identified low costs in Mexico as a key motivating factor. For instance, gastric sleeve cost in the US can range between $9,000 to $27,000, which can exclude additional expenses like anesthesia and medications. A gastric sleeve surgery in Tijuana, Mexico, ranges from $4,000 to $6,000 with the average cost around $5,000.

Contrary to the stereotype of subpar quality associated with medical tourism, consumers have certain quality expectations and are willing to pay for them. Dr. Vequist said that by prioritizing safety and security, choosing the appropriate healthcare provider and facility, and exploring various options, it becomes highly likely that you can make a decision that enables you to access high-quality healthcare at a more affordable cost through medical tourism.

Additionally, some patients choose to travel because of more relaxed regulations in Mexico. Dr. Valorie Crooks, a geography professor at Simon Fraser University in Canada, informed The New York Times that patients may initially seek medical care in the United States. Based on this, they often encounter restrictions such as being deemed "too young or too old for orthopedic surgery" or "too small or too large for bariatric surgery." Consequently, they turn to Mexican doctors for assistance.

Driven by increasing demand for weight loss surgery and cosmetic surgery, Mexico is witnessing the establishment of state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers. Notably, a 33-story medical facility in Tijuana, near San Diego, has positioned itself as a top-tier medical tourism destination.

