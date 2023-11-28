Risk Assessment of Novel Neurotherapeutics: Mechanistic Translation of Preclinical Safety and PK/PD Data to a Clinical Setting, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

A well-designed risk assessment strategy, plan and analysis ultimately ensures patient safety relative to potential therapeutic benefit. Post this

Join this webinar on CNS risks in the context of drugs intended for neurological use and explore case studies and perspectives on their current and future challenges.

Join experts from Allucent, Marcus S. Delatte, Ph.D. Vice President, Regulatory Strategy; Devin Welty, Ph.D. Vice President, Clinical Pharmacology; and Alison Wakeford, Ph.D. Scientist, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 10 am EST (4 pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Risk Assessment of Novel Neurotherapeutics: Mechanistic Translation of Preclinical Safety and PK/PD Data to a Clinical Setting.

