Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM): The Connective Tissue for Clinical Data Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how risk-based quality management (RBQM) should not be limited to monitoring but integrated throughout the trial lifecycle to ensure proactive data quality oversight. Attendees will gain insight into how many organizations struggle with RBQM due to the lack of a unified data source, real-time access and advanced tools for early risk detection and decision-making. The featured speakers will discuss how RBQM can serve as a "connective tissue," fostering cross-functional collaboration and embedding data quality oversight into trial operations from the outset.
TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical data quality is not the sole responsibility of any one function – it is a shared commitment that begins well before the first patient is enrolled. So why is risk-based quality management (RBQM) still often viewed as a monitoring-only exercise?
One key reason may be that many RBQM implementations fall short due to fragmented data sources, limited real-time access and a lack of advanced tools to proactively identify and manage risk. In this webinar, the expert speakers will introduce a more integrated approach—positioning RBQM as the connective tissue of clinical operations.
By breaking down silos and embedding data quality oversight throughout the trial lifecycle, RBQM can become a powerful enabler of both compliance and efficiency. The key topics will include the following:
- A Holistic View of RBQM: Understand how RBQM can be more than just monitoring—it can be a strategic framework integrated across the entire trial process
- Common Barriers to Effective RBQM: Explore how the absence of a single source of truth, real-time data access and advanced analytics limits risk detection and decision-making
- RBQM as a Collaboration Catalyst: Learn how RBQM can foster cross-functional alignment, streamline oversight and support continuous data quality from startup to closeout
Register for this webinar today to discover how a modern, integrated approach to risk-based quality management can transform from a monitoring task into a strategic driver of clinical trial success.
Join experts from Medidata, Olgica Klindworth, VP, Data Quality and Risk Management Solutions; and Anne Rosenberg, Solution Services Principal, Data Quality and Risk Surveillance, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM): The Connective Tissue for Clinical Data Quality.
