Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM): The Connective Tissue for Clinical Data Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By breaking down silos and embedding data quality oversight throughout the trial lifecycle, RBQM can become a powerful enabler of both compliance and efficiency.

By breaking down silos and embedding data quality oversight throughout the trial lifecycle, RBQM can become a powerful enabler of both compliance and efficiency. The key topics will include the following:

A Holistic View of RBQM: Understand how RBQM can be more than just monitoring—it can be a strategic framework integrated across the entire trial process

Common Barriers to Effective RBQM: Explore how the absence of a single source of truth, real-time data access and advanced analytics limits risk detection and decision-making

RBQM as a Collaboration Catalyst: Learn how RBQM can foster cross-functional alignment, streamline oversight and support continuous data quality from startup to closeout

Register for this webinar today to discover how a modern, integrated approach to risk-based quality management can transform from a monitoring task into a strategic driver of clinical trial success.

Join experts from Medidata, Olgica Klindworth, VP, Data Quality and Risk Management Solutions; and Anne Rosenberg, Solution Services Principal, Data Quality and Risk Surveillance, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM): The Connective Tissue for Clinical Data Quality.

