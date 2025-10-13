Risk Management and Insurance Strategies for Doctors and Surgeons With Growing Practices

At 1787 Insure, our mission is to redefine the insurance experience for professionals and high-net-worth individuals. We founded this company to provide personalized "white glove services," innovative solutions and unmatched service. — Jean Jacques Borno, Founder and CEO Post this

"At 1787 Insure, our mission is to redefine the insurance experience for professionals and high-net-worth individuals. We founded this company to provide personalized "white glove services," innovative solutions and unmatched service, giving our clients the confidence and peace of mind they deserve in protecting their most valuable assets and reputation."

— Jean Jacques Borno, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®, Founder and CEO

By downloading this white paper, physicians will gain access to crucial checklists and resource guides to evaluate their current insurance plans and identify gaps. Whether they are looking to enhance their property and casualty coverage, implement cybersecurity measures or develop a succession plan through life insurance, this resource provides step-by-step guidance to help them make confident, informed decisions. It's a valuable tool for practice owners aiming to ensure stability and growth amid changing industry dynamics.

Don't leave your practice's future to chance — equip yourself with the knowledge and strategies needed to manage risks effectively. Download our white paper today and discover how to build a resilient, well-protected practice that can thrive for years to come. 1787 Insure helps physicians and surgeons protect their practice, their assets, and their future by leveraging insights from trusted industry experts.

Media Contact

Jean Jacques Borno, Jean Jacques Borno, Founder and CEO, 1 2403954455 3, [email protected], https://www.1787insure.com/

SOURCE 1787 Insure