New White Paper Highlights the Critical Risk Management and Insurance Strategies for Doctors and Surgeons With Growing Practices
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As medical practices continue to expand and evolve, so do the risks and insurance needs faced by doctors and surgeons. Today, 1787 Insure is proud to release a comprehensive white paper that highlights essential risk management and insurance strategies tailored specifically for physicians and surgeons with growing practices. This insightful resource provides practical guidance on property and casualty coverage, disability and life insurance, cybersecurity, and integrated risk management approaches, empowering medical professionals to safeguard their practices, assets and future, and do so with confidence.
This white paper offers an in-depth analysis of the latest trends and best practices in risk management tailored specifically for the health care industry. It includes practical case studies and actionable insights designed to help doctors and surgeons identify potential vulnerabilities, optimize their insurance coverage and develop a comprehensive risk management strategy. With the health care landscape becoming increasingly complex, having a well-informed approach is crucial to protect their practice, reputation and personal financial security.
"At 1787 Insure, our mission is to redefine the insurance experience for professionals and high-net-worth individuals. We founded this company to provide personalized "white glove services," innovative solutions and unmatched service, giving our clients the confidence and peace of mind they deserve in protecting their most valuable assets and reputation."
— Jean Jacques Borno, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®, Founder and CEO
By downloading this white paper, physicians will gain access to crucial checklists and resource guides to evaluate their current insurance plans and identify gaps. Whether they are looking to enhance their property and casualty coverage, implement cybersecurity measures or develop a succession plan through life insurance, this resource provides step-by-step guidance to help them make confident, informed decisions. It's a valuable tool for practice owners aiming to ensure stability and growth amid changing industry dynamics.
Don't leave your practice's future to chance — equip yourself with the knowledge and strategies needed to manage risks effectively. Download our white paper today and discover how to build a resilient, well-protected practice that can thrive for years to come. 1787 Insure helps physicians and surgeons protect their practice, their assets, and their future by leveraging insights from trusted industry experts.
