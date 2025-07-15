Risk Management Technology Market Reaches $61.6 Billion as Wheelhouse Advisors Launches 2025-2026 IRM Navigator™ Report Series

"The IRM market continues to evolve in both scope and structure," said John A. Wheeler, Founder and CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors. "The 2025 Viewpoint Report reflects these shifts, offering a multi-dimensional view of where risk management is headed and which providers are positioned to lead." Post this

"The IRM market continues to evolve in both scope and structure," said John A. Wheeler, Founder and CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors. "The 2025 Viewpoint Report reflects these shifts, offering a multi-dimensional view of where risk management is headed and which providers are positioned to lead."

Key Findings

Expanded Five-Segment Market Model

The 2025 report formalizes five distinct IRM segments:

Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Operational Risk Management (ORM)

Technology Risk Management (TRM)

Risk Management Consulting (RMC)

The inclusion of RMC highlights the growing influence of consulting firms in enabling integrated risk strategies across organizations.

Segment-Level Forecasts Through 2032

TRM remains the largest, growing from $21.4 billion to $52 billion (13.5% CAGR).

to (13.5% CAGR). RMC is the fastest-growing, reaching $28.2 billion (16.9% CAGR).

(16.9% CAGR). ERM expands to $20.3 billion by 2032 (12.6% CAGR).

IRM50 Vendor Index Introduced

The report also introduces the IRM50, a curated list of the 50 most influential technology and consulting providers operating across the IRM ecosystem. Included in the IRM50 are a select group of IRM Market Leaders who are recognized based on strategic relevance, innovation, and demonstrated market impact. These providers represent key forces driving the transition from siloed control functions to unified, performance-aligned risk management.

2025–2026 Report Series Schedule

The Viewpoint Report is the first in a series of seven research publications to be released through April 2026:

IRM Navigator™ Vendor Compass for:

RMC ( July 2025 )

) GRC ( August 2025 )

) ORM ( October 2025 )

) ERM ( December 2025 )

) TRM ( February 2026 )

IRM Navigator™ Persona Guide (April 2026)

Report Access

The 2025 IRM Navigator™ Viewpoint Report is available for individual purchase and download at www.wheelhouseadvisors.com/irm-navigator-research.

Licensing options for broader distribution and multi-report access are also available; details will be provided upon request.

About Wheelhouse Advisors

Wheelhouse Advisors publishes independent research and market intelligence on the structure, evolution, and strategic use of Integrated Risk Management technologies and services. All evaluations are conducted without vendor sponsorship or influence.

