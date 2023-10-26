risk3sixty Attracts Top Talent With 'Best Firm To Work For' Honors

Winning multiple 'best places to work' awards is helping us land outstanding cybersecurity and business talent. Post this

"Winning multiple 'best places to work' awards is helping us land outstanding cybersecurity and business talent," said Christian Hyatt, CEO and Co-founder, risk3sixty. "Competition for experienced IT staff, especially those with cybersecurity expertise, has never been tougher."

One of the newest talent acquisitions, Andy Montoya, is taking over as Head of Marketing. He will create and execute marketing strategy and operations in support of the company's business objectives. In addition, Montoya's operation will assist sales in achieving its revenue goals. A seasoned growth-oriented marketer with extensive experience in the technology sector, and cybersecurity specifically, Montoya cited risk3sixty's aggressive growth and award-winning culture as reasons why he joined the company.

"Having an award-winning culture, as determined by our employees, continues to pay off for us as we've attracted outstanding new recruits including Andy Montoya who brings diverse technical marketing skills, strong strategic thinking and fresh leadership vision to our team," added Hyatt.

About risk3sixty

risk3sixty, an Atlanta-based cybersecurity technology and consulting firm, works with mid-level and enterprise firms to help leadership build and manage security, privacy and compliance programs that strengthen public and stakeholder trust while enabling business goals. These efforts are propelled by the company's cybersecurity playbook, experienced team, expert leadership and powerful GRC platform, Phalanx. The firm has a proven track record of helping accomplish these missions for high-value clients that want a safer way to scale their business.

Additionally, risk3sixty consistently takes top honors in prestigious "Best Places to Work" competitions conducted by Consulting Magazine and Atlanta Business Chronicle. The company has also received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for its leadership in recruiting, hiring and retaining employees who have served in the military.

To learn more, visit https://risk3sixty.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE risk3sixty