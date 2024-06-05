Risk3sixty CEO Christian Hyatt Releases Handbook on Building Effective Cybersecurity Teams

Christian and the team at risk3sixty have created an intentional operating system that they live by. It shows through their excellence in execution and standout culture. Post this

"With the rapid advancement of technology and increasing cyber threats, building a resilient and agile security team is more critical than ever," said Christian Hyatt, CEO of risk3sixty. "This book encapsulates years of hands-on experience and provides a structured approach to developing security teams that can effectively protect and advance their organizations."

The book delves into various aspects of team building, including talent acquisition, skill development, leadership, and fostering a culture of security. It also highlights real-world case studies and practical tools that cybersecurity leaders can immediately apply to their teams.

"Christian and the team at risk3sixty have created an intentional operating system that they live by. It shows through their excellence in execution and standout culture," said Aviva Wolmer, CEO Coach and Vistage Chair.

The release of "STOS" marks a significant milestone for risk3sixty, reinforcing its commitment to thought leadership and innovation in the cybersecurity space. The book is now available for purchase from Amazon.

