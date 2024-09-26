Risk3sixty CEO Releases Children's Book About CISOs for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

"Cybersecurity impacts everyone and we're already seeing it play a big role in everyday conversations." Post this

"As Cybersecurity Awareness Month begins, I wanted to create something for CISOs who often find it difficult to explain their work to their kids," said Hyatt. "Cybersecurity has become mainstream and this book bridges the gap between security professionals, their families, and a lucrative field their children can pursue in the future."

While the book is rooted in explaining technical concepts, Hyatt has infused it with storytelling that speaks to young children and explains cybersecurity in a fun and engaging way. The book offers an opportunity for parents, schools and libraries to engage with these modern security concepts that will be commonplace by the time the children of today become the security professionals of tomorrow.

"Cybersecurity impacts everyone and we're already seeing it play a big role in everyday conversations," Hyatt explained. "Speaking as a dad, this book brings those discussions home."

Risk3sixty, the company behind the release, is recognized for providing world-class cybersecurity services. Their team works with organizations across industries helping them build and manage robust security programs. This new book continues the company's commitment to education and outreach in the security community, aligning with the goals of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The book is slated for release on October 1, 2024 and purchase information is available at http://www.risk3sixty.com/ciso-childrens-book.

