Risk3sixty Honored Again with Best Place to Work Accolade

Each year, Atlanta Business Chronicle (ABC) entertains nominations of companies that aspire to be included on the prestigious "Best Places to Work" list. The nominating surveys, which probe into such telling cultural indicators as trust in senior leadership and compensation and benefits, aims to measure and quantify employee engagement.

This year, ABC received more than 270 nominations for Atlanta-area companies spanning four categories: extra-large employers (500 employees and up); large employers (100 to 499 employees); medium-sized employers (50 to 99 employees); and small employers (10 to 49 employees). After Quantum Workplace tabulates the nominations, a list of unranked winners are published in ABC. Actual rankings for each category are announced at the August 31 event.

Candidates for employment in the Atlanta metro area consistently use the "Best Places to Work" list as an evaluation tool as they conduct job searches. Employers point to inclusion as a key accomplishment to tout in their employee recruitment and retention programs.

About risk3sixty

Risk3sixty, an Atlanta-based cyber security technology and consulting firm, works with high-growth technology firms to help leadership build, manage and certify security, privacy and compliance programs that underpin public and stakeholder trust while enabling business goals. These efforts are propelled by the company's cybersecurity playbook and expert leadership paired with the powerful security, privacy and compliance platform, Phalanx GRC. The firm has a proven track record of helping accomplish these missions for "unicorns," high-value clients that have a valuation of $1 Billion. To learn more, visit https://risk3sixty.com. To learn more about the Phalanx GRC platform, visit https://phalanxgrc.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

