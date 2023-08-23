Risk3sixty Honored by Consulting Magazine With 'Best Firms to Work For' Award for Second Year

From day one, we set out to build a culture that recognizes the importance of work/life balance and encourages employees to constantly learn and advance their careers. Tweet this

For two decades, the publication has solicited anonymous employee surveys to determine the list of top-rated consulting companies. The surveys probe into five specific areas of interest, including work/life balance, client engagement, career development, leadership and culture to identify companies that have set themselves apart in their respective industries.

Employers consistently regard inclusion on the "Best Firms to Work For" as critically important to their efforts to attract and retain the marketplace's most outstanding employees.

About risk3sixty

Risk3sixty, an Atlanta-based cyber security technology and consulting firm, works with high-growth technology firms to help leadership build, manage, and certify security, privacy and compliance programs that underpin public and stakeholder trust while enabling business goals. These efforts are propelled by the company's cybersecurity playbook and expert leadership paired with the powerful security, privacy and compliance platform, Phalanx GRC. The firm has a proven track record of helping accomplish these missions for "unicorns," high-value clients that have a valuation of $1 Billion. To learn more, visit https://risk3sixty.com. To learn more about the Phalanx GRC platform, visit https://phalanxgrc.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE risk3sixty