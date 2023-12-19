Risk3sixty Honors Its Foundational Community Service Commitment in 2023

Investing in our communities, as well as our team and clients, is a foundational mantra at the firm and that investment will continue to rise as the company grows. Post this

Each year, risk3sixty employees nominate community service opportunities linked to causes of interest.

To help families fill their plates during the December holidays, the risk3sixty team assembled boxes of high-need food items for North Fulton Community Charities.



Additionally, risk3sixty teams participated in Lionhearts Fitness Spartan Race and designated the organization its charity of choice. Lionhearts Fitness, a local nonprofit in Georgia , empowers young people to face their fears and conquer obstacles in life as they become physically stronger.



As a way to give back to the industry, risk3sixty employees applied their career expertise and cybersecurity knowledge to a number of educational events designed to help individuals in transition and recent college graduates pursue a career in information technology security.



A risk3sixty expert was featured as part of the City of Refuge's cybersecurity program that helps individuals and families rebound after a life-changing crisis.



Not only was risk3sixty a sponsor of a cybersecurity educational program presented by ISACA (formerly known as Information Systems Audit and Control Association), Hyatt gave the keynote speech to kickoff this informative "sneak peek" into one of today's most in-demand careers.



Cybersecurity Boot Camps, sponsored by 2U, also featured content from risk3sixty as did Udemy Academy, a free online learning site.



Partnering with Georgia Institute of Technology, Kennesaw State University and Eastern Georgia State Collete as part of the annual University Roadshow mentoring series, risk3sixty led career sessions designed to help recent graduates effectively navigate the start of their careers.

