Risk3sixty Introduces Compliance as a Service, Tools to Help Mid to Enterprise Orgs Remove Friction & Consolidate Audits

This new CaaS option helps customers bypass the frustrations of maintaining a compliance program and team. Post this

Risk3sixty's CaaS allows companies to outsource compliance efforts from start to finish, removing the challenges of staffing, management and maintenance associated with complex compliance environments. Utilizing risk3sixty's newly re-branded fullCircle, a GRC platform, the company's security experts facilitate and enhance the audit, implementation and management process with cutting-edge technology that unifies controls across multiple frameworks.

FullCircle unites disparate and fragmented audit and security compliance processes into a single, cohesive environment. The GRC platform is superimposed over various frameworks including ISO, SOC, PCI DSS and more. FullCircle maintains oversight across the company's security compliance landscape and optimizes associated audits, tracking, monitoring and reporting processes.

The new Controls Module dashboard enables risk3sixty's technical experts and customers to consolidate audits, map overlapping controls, and manage evidence across multiple frameworks. Additionally, the Controls Module collects, displays, stores and tracks incident-specific evidence from across the enterprise, amassing detailed audit trails and simplifying year-to-year comparisons.

"With risk3Sixty's Compliance as a Service offering and fullCircle GRC platform, businesses get a streamlined and unified compliance strategy ensuring they meet evolving standards at a significant savings," added Hyatt.

About risk3sixty

Risk3sixty, an Atlanta-based cybersecurity technology and consulting firm, works with mid-level and enterprise firms to help leadership build and manage security, privacy and compliance programs that strengthen public and stakeholder trust while enabling business goals. These efforts are propelled by the company's cybersecurity playbook, experienced team, expert leadership and powerful GRC platform. The firm has a proven track record of helping accomplish these missions for high-value clients that want a safer way to scale their business.

Additionally, risk3sixty consistently takes top honors in prestigious "Best Places to Work" competitions conducted by Consulting Magazine and Atlanta Business Chronicle. The company has also received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for its leadership in recruiting, hiring and retaining employees who have served in the military. To learn more, visit https://risk3sixty.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE Risk3sixty