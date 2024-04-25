Risk3sixty Named a Pacesetter for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Leading our team and continually innovating for our clients is a reward in itself, so it's very gratifying to be recognized as a fast-growing company in Atlanta's thriving business community. Post this

"We are very proud to be recognized as a Pacesetter Award winner again for the sixth time," said CEO and Co-founder Christian Hyatt. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and their commitment to provide the highest level of security, privacy and compliance services."

Risk3sixty has been recognized for their innovation, team culture and employee satisfaction through numerous awards since the company's founding in 2016. Since that time the company has steadily grown and added to their ranks of professionals while offering new services and products including Compliance as a Service (CaaS) and fullCircle, their new GRC tool launched earlier this year.

"Leading our team and continually innovating for our clients is a reward in itself, so it's very gratifying to be recognized as a fast-growing company in Atlanta's thriving business community," added Hyatt.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle will reveal the rankings of the 2024 fastest-growing companies in Atlanta at the 29th annual Pacesetter Awards celebration event on April 25.

