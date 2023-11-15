Risk3sixty Named Top Underdog Worldwide in 37signals' Underdog Challenge

We can't outspend our competitors, many of whom are larger, venture-backed firms with deep coffers, but we outmaneuvered them by giving first. Post this

When risk3sixty began almost 7 years ago, the company intentionally embraced the "give first" philosophy by sharing its expertise – for free – as a deliberate effort to "out teach" the competition. The hope was that some of the cybersecurity and compliance experts who read the content would choose to do business with them. As a result, there are hundreds of videos on YouTube, new content released monthly, free guides and templates, complete training courses and dozens of conference speeches – all about cybersecurity and compliance and all produced by risk3sixty. Today, risk3sixty is a profitable nearly 50-renegade firm.

Hyatt credits risk3sixty's scalable process, the discipline to do the right thing for a long time and routinely overserving customers as the three keys to the company's success in the hypercompetitive cybersecurity and compliance market.

As the winner of the 37signals' Underdog Challenge, risk3sixty was featured on the company's popular REWORK podcast and received a complimentary one-year subscription to Basecamp Pro Unlimited, the premium edition of 37signals' market-leading project management system. Risk3sixty is also being highlighted on 37signals' LinkedIn page.

About risk3sixty

Risk3sixty, an Atlanta-based cybersecurity technology and consulting firm, works with high-growth technology firms to help leadership build, manage and certify security, privacy and compliance programs that strengthen public and stakeholder trust while enabling business goals. These efforts are propelled by the company's cybersecurity playbook and expert leadership paired with the powerful security, privacy and compliance platform, Phalanx GRC. The firm has a proven track record of helping accomplish these missions for "scaleup," enterprise and high-value clients that have a valuation of $1 Billion+.

Additionally, risk3sixty consistently takes top honors in prestigious "Best Places to Work" competitions conducted by Consulting Magazine and Atlanta Business Chronicle. The company has also received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for its leadership in recruiting, hiring and retaining employees who have served in the military.

Media Contact

