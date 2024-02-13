Risk3sixty's Christian Hyatt Named to Prestigious Titan 100 List

The Titan 100 honor proves that Georgia provides the technical talent and operational infrastructure needed to start and grow a successful business. Post this

The 2024 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 125,000 individuals and generate more than $31 billion in annual revenues. Titan CEO and Wipfli, one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation, sponsor the annual list.

"The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Georgia business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Georgia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Georgia and abroad," says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 9, 2024 will be held at Zoo Atlanta. The unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

About risk3sixty

Risk3sixty, an Atlanta-based cybersecurity technology and consulting firm, works with mid-level and enterprise firms to help leadership build and manage security, privacy and compliance programs that strengthen public and stakeholder trust while enabling business goals. These efforts are propelled by the company's cybersecurity playbook, experienced team, expert leadership and powerful GRC platform. The firm has a proven track record of helping accomplish these missions for high-value clients that want a safer way to scale their business.

Additionally, risk3sixty consistently takes top honors in prestigious "Best Places to Work" competitions conducted by Consulting Magazine and Atlanta Business Chronicle. The company has also received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for its leadership in recruiting, hiring and retaining employees who have served in the military.

To learn more, visit https://risk3sixty.com.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in eight markets across that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. http://www.titan100.biz

About Wipfli LLP

With more than 70,000 clients and approximately 3,100 associates, Wipfli ranks among the largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. We bring integrated solutions to help our clients turn data into insights, optimize workflows, increase margins,, and transform through digital innovation. Learn more at http://www.wipfli.com

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE risk3sixty