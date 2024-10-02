RiskBlue Launches Contract Management Software for Builder's Risk and Water Mitigation Contracts

RiskBlue introduces a transformative software solution to manage high-rise construction risks and streamline insurance processes.

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiskBlue, a new venture from RiskClock, announces the launch of its innovative contract management software, specifically designed to assist insurance brokers and developers in efficiently managing high-rise Builder's Risk and Water Mitigation contracts. The platform aims to enhance water insurance risk control and management in the construction and operational property sectors.

Under the leadership of serial entrepreneur Diogo Beltran, RiskBlue delivers a user-friendly interface that offers the construction industry's most reliable water risk controls, sourced from reputable providers. This ensures all parties involved in a project are aligned with the project's controls and schedule, securing investments and enhancing management practices across the industry.

"Our goal at RiskBlue is to redefine the standard for risk management in construction and operational properties," Diogo Beltran explained. "We are committed to bridging the gap between risk assessment and mitigation, providing a platform that ensures both are handled with the utmost efficiency and reliability."

RiskBlue's software facilitates streamlined underwriting processes for Builder's Risk and Water Mitigation contracts by providing tools that help forecast, evaluate, and manage potential water-related hazards. This proactive approach aids in preventing delays and overruns, keeping projects within budget and on schedule.

"The construction sector often faces challenges with water-related risks that can derail projects. Our software provides a strategic advantage by integrating detailed risk evaluations and mitigation strategies into one central system," added Beltran. "This allows stakeholders to maintain tight control over project timelines and budgets, significantly reducing the risk of costly setbacks."

The platform not only serves as a critical tool for insurance brokers and developers but also fosters a collaborative environment by connecting them with leading solution providers. This collaboration ensures that all mitigation strategies are comprehensive and tailored to the specific needs of each project.

RiskBlue is now available for industry professionals who are looking to enhance their risk management capabilities and protect their construction and operational investments from water-related risks.

For additional details on how RiskBlue can transform your approach to managing construction risks and to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.riskblue.com.

About RiskClock

Established by Diogo Beltran, RiskClock is renowned for its innovation in construction technology, focusing on pioneering solutions that enhance the safety and efficiency of construction and operational projects. RiskClock continues to lead the way in developing cutting-edge technology solutions for the industry.

