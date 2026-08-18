RiskExec Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Financial institutions want one platform that brings their regulatory data together and stands up to examiner scrutiny. Now, as a standalone Vista-backed company, we are using that foundation to accelerate product investment and expand the platform." Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 reflects the trust financial institutions have placed in RiskExec and the growth we've built over several years," said Erik Pieczkowski, Chief Executive Officer of RiskExec. "Financial institutions want one platform that brings their regulatory data together and stands up to examiner scrutiny. Now, as a standalone Vista-backed company, we are using that foundation to accelerate product investment and expand the platform."

A Year of Platform Expansion

Milestones from RiskExec's first year as a standalone company include:

Community Development module launch. In June 2026, RiskExec added a Community Development module to its platform, giving institutions a single system for CRA, HMDA, and Community Development data and reducing reconciliation and manual effort in exam preparation.

Continued adoption by leading institutions. RiskExec's platform now serves more than 200 clients, from credit unions and community banks to several of the top 25 U.S. mortgage lenders.

Industry recognition. RiskExec has been recognized in HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage Awards, which honor the most innovative and impactful technology organizations in mortgage finance. RiskExec's founder was also named a winner in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, taking the Lifetime Achievement Award in Financial Technology for three decades of work advancing fair access to credit. The award recognizes contributions that helped shape the RegTech industry.

"We built RiskExec to solve a fragmented compliance workflow, and the Inc. 5000 recognition reflects the sustained growth that vision has produced," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President and Founder of RiskExec. "Since becoming a standalone company, we've continued to expand the platform, including the launch of Community Development, while serving a growing number of financial institutions. We're building on that momentum with new capabilities, including AI-powered workflows designed to make compliance work more efficient and connected."

At the time of its investment, Vista Equity Partners cited RiskExec's "impressive product-driven growth" and its position as an emerging category leader in compliance software as key reasons for backing the company.

ABOUT RISKEXEC®

RiskExec is a leading SaaS provider of compliance reporting and analytics solutions that helps banks, mortgage lenders, credit unions, and non-traditional lenders more easily comply with demanding regulatory requirements, including HMDA, CRA, and SBL/1071. RiskExec's powerful software makes it easy for financial institutions to conduct sophisticated, proactive trend analyses, opportunity analyses, competitor analyses, and marketing campaign analyses in-house, without relying on expensive consulting engagements or months of manual data crunching.

RiskExec automatically incorporates new regulatory, geographic, and peer institution data in real-time to help lenders stay up to date on evolving requirements. Financial institutions rely on RiskExec's modules to geocode; proactively identify areas of disparate impact, redlining, and/or steering; take corrective action as needed; and assemble HMDA and CRA files and run government edit checks prior to submission.

To learn more about how RiskExec helps compliance experts shift their focus from finding problems to proactively building opportunities for clients and institutions, visit https://riskexec.com.

Media Contact

Kara Hughes, RiskExec, 1 865-544-8525, [email protected], www.riskexec.com

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SOURCE RiskExec