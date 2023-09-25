RiskKarma.io and Quaeris Partnership: The Next Generation of Risk and Compliance Management

RiskKarma.io's founder, Jo Lynn Clemens, a 30-year risk and compliance executive and thought leader, hails the partnership as "the next generation of risk and compliance management." Tweet this

Quaeris is a zero-code, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solution that empowers business users to interact with data using natural language processing. Quaeris takes away the manual work of exploring, understanding, and acting on data – thereby empowering risk managers to explore emerging risk exposures and act upon them instantly. "Risk managers and business users do not get paid to analyze data; they get paid to make business decisions," said Anya Bhatnagar, Co-Founder of Quaeris. "Therefore our mission is to eliminate friction in users accessing data and insights, thereby accelerating the velocity of making business decisions".

When asked about future product innovations, Founder Jo Lynn Clemens advises, "Our product roadmap includes expansion to property exposures as well as smart contract risk profile sharing capabilities", and Anya adds "Data and insights are costs; it is the 'Actions' that bring value to our customers, and that is what we are focused on, 'Actioning on insights'."

RiskKarma.io has been recognized by the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) "as a company creating a better world where employers and employees can thrive together" and by the Center for Business Innovation in London as a cutting-edge future of work solution. Quaeris has been recognized as a leader in generative artificial intelligence and business intelligence solutions.

Both RiskKarma.io and Quaeris were selected by the Walton Foundation as one of the ten top emerging international artificial intelligence companies to accelerate growth.

